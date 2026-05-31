LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks face elimination against Northeastern

No. 2 seed Arkansas (40-21, 17-13 SEC) looks to avoid being eliminated in the regional round for the third time in the past four seasons against the No.4 seed Northeastern Huskies (39-21, 22-8 CAA) in the Lawrence Regional.

The Razorbacks dropped the 1-0 game 5-3 against Kansas and will now have to get through at least 18 innings worth of pitching if they are to keep their season alive. Northeastern kept its season alive after dumping Missouri State out of the tournament with a 5-1 win. Arkansas turns to righty Tate McGuire (1-1, 5.20 ERA) while Northeastern counters with righty Cooper Maher (6-1, 3.52 ERA).

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

1B Reese Robinett

3B TJ Pompey

RF Christian Turner

RHP Tate McGuire

Northeastern:

3B Tyler Harmony

RF Carmelo Musacchia

CF Ryan Gerety

DH Matt Brinker

1B AJ Aschettino

2B Charlie Criscola

C Cooper Tarantino

SS Henry DiGiorgio

LF Carter Bentley

RHP Cooper Maher

Bottom 4th:

Musacchia flied out to center, 1 out

Gerety singled to right

Brinker flied out to left, 2 outs

Aschettino singled to center, Gerety to third

Criscola reached on a fielding error by the second baseman, Gerety scored, Aschettino to third, Arkansas 3, Northeastern 1

Tarantino fouled out to first, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Ruiz flied out to center, 1 out

Kozeal reached on a throwing error by the third baseman

Helfrick singled to left, Kozeal to second

Stewart walked, Kozeal to third, Helfrick to second

Souza singled to center, Helfrick scored, Kozeal scored, Stewart to third, Arkansas 2, Northeastern 0

Niu struck out looking, 2 outs

Robinett singled to right, Stewart scored, Souza to third, Arkansas 3, Northeastern 0

Pompey grounded into a fielder’s choice, short to second, Robinett out at second, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

DiGiorgio struck out looking, 1 out

Bentley grounded out to short, 2 outs

Harmony flied out to right, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Robinett struck out swinging, 1 out

Pompey flied out to right, 2 outs

Turner struck out swinging, 3 outs

Arkansas is 2-for-26 the first time through the order in all 3 games combined with no extra base hits and 10 strikeouts.

Bottom 2nd:

Aschettino singled to center

Criscola struck out swinging, 1 out

Tarantino flied out to right, 2 outs

Aschettino caught stealing, catcher to short, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Stewart grounded out to second, 1 out

Souza grounded out to first, 2 outs

Niu struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Harmony singled to left

Musacchia popped up to short, 1 out

Gerety struck out looking, Harmony stole second 2 outs

Brinker flied out to right, 3 outs

Top 1st: