LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks face elimination against Northeastern
No. 2 seed Arkansas (40-21, 17-13 SEC) looks to avoid being eliminated in the regional round for the third time in the past four seasons against the No.4 seed Northeastern Huskies (39-21, 22-8 CAA) in the Lawrence Regional.
The Razorbacks dropped the 1-0 game 5-3 against Kansas and will now have to get through at least 18 innings worth of pitching if they are to keep their season alive. Northeastern kept its season alive after dumping Missouri State out of the tournament with a 5-1 win. Arkansas turns to righty Tate McGuire (1-1, 5.20 ERA) while Northeastern counters with righty Cooper Maher (6-1, 3.52 ERA).
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
RF Zack Stewart
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
1B Reese Robinett
3B TJ Pompey
RF Christian Turner
RHP Tate McGuire
Northeastern:
3B Tyler Harmony
RF Carmelo Musacchia
CF Ryan Gerety
DH Matt Brinker
1B AJ Aschettino
2B Charlie Criscola
C Cooper Tarantino
SS Henry DiGiorgio
LF Carter Bentley
RHP Cooper Maher
Bottom 4th:
- Musacchia flied out to center, 1 out
- Gerety singled to right
- Brinker flied out to left, 2 outs
- Aschettino singled to center, Gerety to third
- Criscola reached on a fielding error by the second baseman, Gerety scored, Aschettino to third, Arkansas 3, Northeastern 1
- Tarantino fouled out to first, 3 outs
Top 4th:
- Ruiz flied out to center, 1 out
- Kozeal reached on a throwing error by the third baseman
- Helfrick singled to left, Kozeal to second
- Stewart walked, Kozeal to third, Helfrick to second
- Souza singled to center, Helfrick scored, Kozeal scored, Stewart to third, Arkansas 2, Northeastern 0
- Niu struck out looking, 2 outs
- Robinett singled to right, Stewart scored, Souza to third, Arkansas 3, Northeastern 0
- Pompey grounded into a fielder’s choice, short to second, Robinett out at second, 3 outs
Bottom 3rd:
- DiGiorgio struck out looking, 1 out
- Bentley grounded out to short, 2 outs
- Harmony flied out to right, 3 outs
Top 3rd:
- Robinett struck out swinging, 1 out
- Pompey flied out to right, 2 outs
- Turner struck out swinging, 3 outs
Arkansas is 2-for-26 the first time through the order in all 3 games combined with no extra base hits and 10 strikeouts.
Bottom 2nd:
- Aschettino singled to center
- Criscola struck out swinging, 1 out
- Tarantino flied out to right, 2 outs
- Aschettino caught stealing, catcher to short, 3 outs
Top 2nd:
- Stewart grounded out to second, 1 out
- Souza grounded out to first, 2 outs
- Niu struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Harmony singled to left
- Musacchia popped up to short, 1 out
- Gerety struck out looking, Harmony stole second 2 outs
- Brinker flied out to right, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Ruiz struck out swinging, 1 out
- Kozeal grounded out to short, 2 outs
- Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs