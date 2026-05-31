LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks face elimination against Northwestern
No. 2 seed Arkansas (40-21, 17-13 SEC) looks to avoid being eliminated in the regional round for the third time in the past four seasons against the No.4 seed Northeastern Huskies (39-21, 22-8 CAA) in the Lawrence Regional.
The Razorbacks dropped the 1-0 game 5-3 against Kansas and will now have to get through at least 18 innings worth of pitching if they are to keep their season alive. Northeastern kept its season alive after dumping Missouri State out of the tournament with a 5-1 win. Arkansas turns to righty Tate McGuire (1-1, 5.20 ERA) while Northeastern counters with righty Cooper Maher (6-1, 3.52 ERA).
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
RF Zack Stewart
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
1B Reese Robinett
3B TJ Pompey
RF Christian Turner
RHP Tate McGuire
Northeastern:
3B Tyler Harmony
RF Carmelo Musacchia
CF Ryan Gerety
DH Matt Brinker
1B AJ Aschettino
2B Charlie Criscola
C Cooper Tarantino
SS Henry DiGiorgio
LF Carter Bentley
RHP Cooper Maher