LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks face elimination against Northwestern

No. 2 seed Arkansas (40-21, 17-13 SEC) looks to avoid being eliminated in the regional round for the third time in the past four seasons against the No.4 seed Northeastern Huskies (39-21, 22-8 CAA) in the Lawrence Regional.

The Razorbacks dropped the 1-0 game 5-3 against Kansas and will now have to get through at least 18 innings worth of pitching if they are to keep their season alive. Northeastern kept its season alive after dumping Missouri State out of the tournament with a 5-1 win. Arkansas turns to righty Tate McGuire (1-1, 5.20 ERA) while Northeastern counters with righty Cooper Maher (6-1, 3.52 ERA).

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

1B Reese Robinett

3B TJ Pompey

RF Christian Turner

RHP Tate McGuire

Northeastern:

3B Tyler Harmony

RF Carmelo Musacchia

CF Ryan Gerety

DH Matt Brinker

1B AJ Aschettino

2B Charlie Criscola

C Cooper Tarantino

SS Henry DiGiorgio

LF Carter Bentley

RHP Cooper Maher