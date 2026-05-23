LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas, Auburn enter weather delay in fourth inning

No. 7 Arkansas (38-19, 17-13 SEC) looks to advance to the SEC Championship game for the first time since 2021.

The Razorbacks will face a familiar foe in No. 6 Auburn (38-18, 17-13 SEC). The Tigers took two out of three during the regular season at home. Auburn starts righty Alex Petrovic (9-2, 3.38 ERA) while Arkansas will send righty Cooper Dossett (0-0, 7.90 ERA) to the mound as a starter for the first time.

Dossett did not pitch in the regular season series between the two teams while Petrovic started the series finale. Petrovic went 5 innings, allowing 3 runs and striking out 4, a game Auburn won 8-3.

Prior to the bottom of the fourth, Arkansas and Auburn entered a weather delay with the Tigers leading 1-0.

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Tigers.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

3B TJ Pompey

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

DH Carter Rutenbar

1B Reese Robinett

RHP Cooper Dossett

Auburn:

2B Chris Rembert

DH Chase Fralick

1B Ethin Bingaman

3B Eric Guevara

LF Bub Terrell

SS Brandon McCraine

RF Mason McCraine

C Lucas Steele

CF Bristol Carter

RHP Alex Petrovic

Top 4th:

Stewart struck out swinging, 1 out

Pompey singled to third, bunt

Pompey stole second

Souza flied out to left, 2 outs

Niu struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

James DeCremer replaced Dossett

Steele doubled to right

Carter grounded out to the pitcher, bunt, sacrafice, Steele to third, 2 1 out

Rembert grounded out to first, 2 outs

Fralick intentionally walked

Bingaman struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Rutenbar walked

Robinett struck out swinging, 1 outs

Ruiz struck out swinging, 3 outs

Kozeal walked, Rutenbar to second

Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Guevara grounded out to short, 1 out

Terrell homered to right, Auburn 1, Arkansas 0

Brandon McCraine flied out to right, 2 outs

Mason McCraine grounded out to short, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Pompey flied out to left, 1 out

Souza struck out swinging, 2 outs

Niu grounded out to third, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Rembert struck out swinging, 1out

Fralick grounded out to second, 2 outs

Bingaman struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 1st: