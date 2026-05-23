LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas, Auburn enter weather delay in fourth inning
No. 7 Arkansas (38-19, 17-13 SEC) looks to advance to the SEC Championship game for the first time since 2021.
The Razorbacks will face a familiar foe in No. 6 Auburn (38-18, 17-13 SEC). The Tigers took two out of three during the regular season at home. Auburn starts righty Alex Petrovic (9-2, 3.38 ERA) while Arkansas will send righty Cooper Dossett (0-0, 7.90 ERA) to the mound as a starter for the first time.
Dossett did not pitch in the regular season series between the two teams while Petrovic started the series finale. Petrovic went 5 innings, allowing 3 runs and striking out 4, a game Auburn won 8-3.
Prior to the bottom of the fourth, Arkansas and Auburn entered a weather delay with the Tigers leading 1-0.
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Tigers.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
RF Zack Stewart
3B TJ Pompey
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
DH Carter Rutenbar
1B Reese Robinett
RHP Cooper Dossett
Auburn:
2B Chris Rembert
DH Chase Fralick
1B Ethin Bingaman
3B Eric Guevara
LF Bub Terrell
SS Brandon McCraine
RF Mason McCraine
C Lucas Steele
CF Bristol Carter
RHP Alex Petrovic
Top 4th:
- Stewart struck out swinging, 1 out
- Pompey singled to third, bunt
- Pompey stole second
- Souza flied out to left, 2 outs
- Niu struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 3rd:
- James DeCremer replaced Dossett
- Steele doubled to right
- Carter grounded out to the pitcher, bunt, sacrafice, Steele to third, 2 1 out
- Rembert grounded out to first, 2 outs
- Fralick intentionally walked
- Bingaman struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 3rd:
- Rutenbar walked
- Robinett struck out swinging, 1 outs
- Ruiz struck out swinging, 3 outs
- Kozeal walked, Rutenbar to second
- Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 2nd:
- Guevara grounded out to short, 1 out
- Terrell homered to right, Auburn 1, Arkansas 0
- Brandon McCraine flied out to right, 2 outs
- Mason McCraine grounded out to short, 3 outs
Top 2nd:
- Pompey flied out to left, 1 out
- Souza struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Niu grounded out to third, 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Rembert struck out swinging, 1out
- Fralick grounded out to second, 2 outs
- Bingaman struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Ruiz flied out to center, 1 out
- Kozeal singled to center
- Helfrick flied out to center, 2 outs
- Stewart struck out swinging, 3 outs