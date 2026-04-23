LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks face Missouri on the road in key SEC series

No. 24 Arkansas (27-15, 9-9 SEC) hits the road for the penultimate road trip of the season against the Missouri Tigers (20-21, 3-15 SEC). Missouri still comes into the series two games adrift of everyone else in the SEC but a much different team than the one the Razorbacks outscored 51-9, scoring at least 14 runs in each game. Missouri has already won four more games than they did all of last season and has improved their team ERA by over 4 runs under new pitching coach Drew Dickinson. Arkansas starts lefty Hunter Dietz (4-2, 3.59 ERA) while Missouri counters with righty Josh McDevitt (3-4, 4.08 ERA).

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Carter Rutenbar

CF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Nolan Souza

RF Zack Stewart

DH Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Hunter Dietz

Missouri:

1B Jase Woita

SS Kam Durnin

2B Blaize Ward

CF Kaden Peer

C Mateo Serna

DH Cameron Benson

RF Pierre Seals

3B Keegan Knutson

LF Isaiah Frost

RHP Josh McDevitt