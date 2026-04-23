LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks face Missouri on the road in key SEC series
No. 24 Arkansas (27-15, 9-9 SEC) hits the road for the penultimate road trip of the season against the Missouri Tigers (20-21, 3-15 SEC). Missouri still comes into the series two games adrift of everyone else in the SEC but a much different team than the one the Razorbacks outscored 51-9, scoring at least 14 runs in each game. Missouri has already won four more games than they did all of last season and has improved their team ERA by over 4 runs under new pitching coach Drew Dickinson. Arkansas starts lefty Hunter Dietz (4-2, 3.59 ERA) while Missouri counters with righty Josh McDevitt (3-4, 4.08 ERA).
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Carter Rutenbar
CF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
2B Nolan Souza
RF Zack Stewart
DH Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
3B TJ Pompey
LHP Hunter Dietz
Missouri:
1B Jase Woita
SS Kam Durnin
2B Blaize Ward
CF Kaden Peer
C Mateo Serna
DH Cameron Benson
RF Pierre Seals
3B Keegan Knutson
LF Isaiah Frost
RHP Josh McDevitt