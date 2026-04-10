LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks face surging Crimson Tide in key SEC series opener
No. 22 Arkansas (21-13, 5-7 SEC) hits the road again to face off against one of the hottest teams in the SEC in the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (26-8, 8-4 SEC). After starting conference play 0-3, the Crimson Tide have rattled off three straight series wins over Florida, Auburn and Oklahoma to vault themselves into clear third in the SEC race. Alabama starts righty Tyler Fay (6-2, 4.07 ERA), who has the lone solo no-hitter in an SEC game this season against Florida. Arkansas starts lefty Hunter Dietz (3-2, 3.70 ERA) in the game one slot for the first time in his career.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Carter Rutenbar
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
2B Nolan Souza
RF Zack Stewart
1B Reese Robinett
DH Kuhio Aloy
CF Christian Turner
3B TJ Pompey
LHP Hunter Dietz
Alabama:
CF Bryce Fowler
SS Justin Lebron
RF Brady Neal
3B Jason Torres
C John Lemm
DH Eric Hines
LF Chase Kroberger
1B Luke Vaughn
2B Brennan Holt
RHP Tyler Fay