LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks face surging Crimson Tide in key SEC series opener

No. 22 Arkansas (21-13, 5-7 SEC) hits the road again to face off against one of the hottest teams in the SEC in the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (26-8, 8-4 SEC). After starting conference play 0-3, the Crimson Tide have rattled off three straight series wins over Florida, Auburn and Oklahoma to vault themselves into clear third in the SEC race. Alabama starts righty Tyler Fay (6-2, 4.07 ERA), who has the lone solo no-hitter in an SEC game this season against Florida. Arkansas starts lefty Hunter Dietz (3-2, 3.70 ERA) in the game one slot for the first time in his career.

Between spring football, the basketball transfer portal window, plus baseball and softball, this is a jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

All new members get 50% OFF annual subscriptions through our current deal, averaging out to only $4.99/month for the top coverage on the Razorbacks.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Carter Rutenbar

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Nolan Souza

RF Zack Stewart

1B Reese Robinett

DH Kuhio Aloy

CF Christian Turner

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Hunter Dietz

Alabama:

CF Bryce Fowler

SS Justin Lebron

RF Brady Neal

3B Jason Torres

C John Lemm

DH Eric Hines

LF Chase Kroberger

1B Luke Vaughn

2B Brennan Holt

RHP Tyler Fay