LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks go for SEC series sweep over Oklahoma to bolster hosting resume
No. 17 Arkansas (34-17, 15-11 SEC) goes for just its second sweep in SEC play against No. 24 Oklahoma (30-18, 12-14 SEC) after engineering a comeback to clinch the series with a 12-8 win in the middle game of the series.
Arkansas found themselves tied for fifth in the SEC standings overnight and squarely back in the hosting conversation for a regional. Arkansas sends lefty Cole Gibler (4-2, 3.88 ERA) to the mound. Oklahoma starts fellow lefty Cord Rager (3-3, 5.10 ERA).
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
DH Kuhio Aloy
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
RF Zack Stewart
3B TJ Pompey
1B Carter Rutenbar
LHP Cole Gibler
Oklahoma:
CF Jason Walk
3B Camden Johnson
1B Detien LaChance
SS Jaxon Willits
LF Trey Gambill
C Brendan Brock
RF Dasan Harris
DH Drew Dickerson
2B Kyle Branch
LHP Cord Rager