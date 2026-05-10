LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks go for SEC series sweep over Oklahoma to bolster hosting resume

No. 17 Arkansas (34-17, 15-11 SEC) goes for just its second sweep in SEC play against No. 24 Oklahoma (30-18, 12-14 SEC) after engineering a comeback to clinch the series with a 12-8 win in the middle game of the series.

Arkansas found themselves tied for fifth in the SEC standings overnight and squarely back in the hosting conversation for a regional. Arkansas sends lefty Cole Gibler (4-2, 3.88 ERA) to the mound. Oklahoma starts fellow lefty Cord Rager (3-3, 5.10 ERA).

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

DH Kuhio Aloy

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

RF Zack Stewart

3B TJ Pompey

1B Carter Rutenbar

LHP Cole Gibler

Oklahoma:

CF Jason Walk

3B Camden Johnson

1B Detien LaChance

SS Jaxon Willits

LF Trey Gambill

C Brendan Brock

RF Dasan Harris

DH Drew Dickerson

2B Kyle Branch

LHP Cord Rager