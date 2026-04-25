LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks go for second straight SEC road sweep over Missouri
No. 24 Arkansas (29-15, 11-9 SEC) tries to improve to 7-2 in their last three SEC series with a sweep over the Missouri Tigers (20-23, 3-17 SEC). The Razorbacks have scored all 11 runs in the first two games of the series either with two outs in the inning or two strikes on the batter at the plate. Arkansas starts lefty Colin Fisher (4-5, 4.11 ERA) in an SEC game for the first time since April 4. Lefty Javyn Pimental had been Missouri’s scheduled starter before being scratched due to injury. The Tigers send righty JD Dohrmann (2-1, 4.37 ERA) to the mound for just his fourth SEC appearance.
Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
RF Carter Rutenbar
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
DH Zack Stewart
1B Reese Robinett
3B TJ Pompey
LHP Colin Fisher
Missouri:
1B Jase Woita
SS Kam Durnin
2B Blaize Ward
C Mateo Serna
CF Kaden Peer
LF Donovan Jordan
DH Cameron Benson
RF Pierre Seals
3B Eric Maisonet
RF Pierre Seals
RHP JD Dohrmann