LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks go for second straight SEC road sweep over Missouri

No. 24 Arkansas (29-15, 11-9 SEC) tries to improve to 7-2 in their last three SEC series with a sweep over the Missouri Tigers (20-23, 3-17 SEC). The Razorbacks have scored all 11 runs in the first two games of the series either with two outs in the inning or two strikes on the batter at the plate. Arkansas starts lefty Colin Fisher (4-5, 4.11 ERA) in an SEC game for the first time since April 4. Lefty Javyn Pimental had been Missouri’s scheduled starter before being scratched due to injury. The Tigers send righty JD Dohrmann (2-1, 4.37 ERA) to the mound for just his fourth SEC appearance.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

RF Carter Rutenbar

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

DH Zack Stewart

1B Reese Robinett

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Colin Fisher

Missouri:

1B Jase Woita

SS Kam Durnin

2B Blaize Ward

C Mateo Serna

CF Kaden Peer

LF Donovan Jordan

DH Cameron Benson

RF Pierre Seals

3B Eric Maisonet

RF Pierre Seals

RHP JD Dohrmann