LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks go for series win over Missouri after scare in opener

No. 24 Arkansas (28-15, 10-9 SEC) tries to win its sixth SEC game in its last nine games against the Missouri Tigers (20-23, 3-16 SEC). The Tigers gave Arkansas all they could handle in the Razorbacks’ 5-4 series opening win, leaving the tying run on first in the bottom of the ninth. Arkansas sends lefty Cole Gibler (3-1, 3.38 ERA) to the mound to try and clinch the series. Missouri counters with fellow southpaw Brady Kehlenbrink (3-6, 6.49 ERA).

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

RF Carter Rutenbar

LF Damian Ruiz

C Ryder Helfrick

SS Camden Kozeal

CF Maika Niu

2B Nolan Souza

DH Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Cole Gibler

Missouri:

1B Jase Woita

SS Kam Durnin

2B Blaize Ward

C Mateo Serna

DH Cameron Benson

RF Pierre Seals

CF Kaden Peer

3B Keegan Knutson

LF Donovan Jordan

LHP Brady Kehlenbrink

Top 3rd:

Aloy struck out looking, 1 out

Robinett struck out swinging, 2 outs

Pompey struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Serna grounded out to short, 1 out

Benson walked

Seals lined out to right, 2 outs

Benson caught stealing second, catcher to short, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Kozeal struck out swinging, 1 out

Niu flied out to center, 2 outs

Souza flied out to left, 3 outs

First contact for Arkansas of the day is a deep fly ball to center. Kaden Peer did a perfect job timing his leap and robbing a homer.

Bottom 1st:

Woita grounded out to second, 1 out

Durnin struck out looking, 2 outs

Ward flied out to left, 3 outs

Top 1st: