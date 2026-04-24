LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks go for series win over Missouri after scare in opener
No. 24 Arkansas (28-15, 10-9 SEC) tries to win its sixth SEC game in its last nine games against the Missouri Tigers (20-23, 3-16 SEC). The Tigers gave Arkansas all they could handle in the Razorbacks’ 5-4 series opening win, leaving the tying run on first in the bottom of the ninth. Arkansas sends lefty Cole Gibler (3-1, 3.38 ERA) to the mound to try and clinch the series. Missouri counters with fellow southpaw Brady Kehlenbrink (3-6, 6.49 ERA).
Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
RF Carter Rutenbar
LF Damian Ruiz
C Ryder Helfrick
SS Camden Kozeal
CF Maika Niu
2B Nolan Souza
DH Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
3B TJ Pompey
LHP Cole Gibler
Missouri:
1B Jase Woita
SS Kam Durnin
2B Blaize Ward
C Mateo Serna
DH Cameron Benson
RF Pierre Seals
CF Kaden Peer
3B Keegan Knutson
LF Donovan Jordan
LHP Brady Kehlenbrink
Top 3rd:
- Aloy struck out looking, 1 out
- Robinett struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Pompey struck out looking, 3 outs
Bottom 2nd:
- Serna grounded out to short, 1 out
- Benson walked
- Seals lined out to right, 2 outs
- Benson caught stealing second, catcher to short, 3 outs
Top 2nd:
- Kozeal struck out swinging, 1 out
- Niu flied out to center, 2 outs
- Souza flied out to left, 3 outs
First contact for Arkansas of the day is a deep fly ball to center. Kaden Peer did a perfect job timing his leap and robbing a homer.
Bottom 1st:
- Woita grounded out to second, 1 out
- Durnin struck out looking, 2 outs
- Ward flied out to left, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Rutenbar struck out swinging, 1 out
- Ruiz struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs