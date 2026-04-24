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LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks go for series win over Missouri after scare in opener

by: DanielShi1 hour ago

No. 24 Arkansas (28-15, 10-9 SEC) tries to win its sixth SEC game in its last nine games against the Missouri Tigers (20-23, 3-16 SEC). The Tigers gave Arkansas all they could handle in the Razorbacks’ 5-4 series opening win, leaving the tying run on first in the bottom of the ninth. Arkansas sends lefty Cole Gibler (3-1, 3.38 ERA) to the mound to try and clinch the series. Missouri counters with fellow southpaw Brady Kehlenbrink (3-6, 6.49 ERA). 

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

RF Carter Rutenbar
LF Damian Ruiz
C Ryder Helfrick
SS Camden Kozeal
CF Maika Niu
2B Nolan Souza
DH Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
3B TJ Pompey
LHP Cole Gibler

Missouri:

1B Jase Woita
SS Kam Durnin
2B Blaize Ward
C Mateo Serna
DH Cameron Benson
RF Pierre Seals
CF Kaden Peer
3B Keegan Knutson
LF Donovan Jordan
LHP Brady Kehlenbrink

Top 3rd:

  • Aloy struck out looking, 1 out
  • Robinett struck out swinging, 2 outs
  • Pompey struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

  • Serna grounded out to short, 1 out
  • Benson walked
  • Seals lined out to right, 2 outs
  • Benson caught stealing second, catcher to short, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

  • Kozeal struck out swinging, 1 out
  • Niu flied out to center, 2 outs
  • Souza flied out to left, 3 outs

First contact for Arkansas of the day is a deep fly ball to center. Kaden Peer did a perfect job timing his leap and robbing a homer.

Bottom 1st:

  • Woita grounded out to second, 1 out
  • Durnin struck out looking, 2 outs
  • Ward flied out to left, 3 outs

Top 1st:

  • Rutenbar struck out swinging, 1 out
  • Ruiz struck out swinging, 2 outs
  • Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs

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