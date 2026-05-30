LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks, Jayhawks battle for prime position in Lawrence Regional
No. 2 seed Arkansas (40-20, 17-13 SEC) looks to advance to the Lawrence Regional final against the host Kansas Jayhawks (42-16, 22-8 Big 12). The Jayhawks are hosting a regional for the first time in school history and have already done better than 2025 when they went 0-2 with Arkansas as the host.
The Razorbacks saved lefty ace Hunter Dietz (7-3, 3.40 ERA). Dietz threw just 21 pitches on May 22 after being hit in the shin by a comebacker against Texas. Kansas will start righty Mason Cook (5-1, 4.26 ERA).
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
RF Zack Stewart
3B TJ Pompey
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
DH Carter Rutenbar
1B Reese Robinett
LHP Hunter Dietz
Kansas:
SS Tyson Leblanc
CF Tyson Owens
2B Cade Baldridge
1B Josh Dykhoff
C Augusto Mungarrieta
RF Jordan Bach
DH Dariel Osoria
LF Brady Ballinger
3B Dylan Schlotterback
RHP Mason Cook