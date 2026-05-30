LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks, Jayhawks battle for prime position in Lawrence Regional

No. 2 seed Arkansas (40-20, 17-13 SEC) looks to advance to the Lawrence Regional final against the host Kansas Jayhawks (42-16, 22-8 Big 12). The Jayhawks are hosting a regional for the first time in school history and have already done better than 2025 when they went 0-2 with Arkansas as the host.

The Razorbacks saved lefty ace Hunter Dietz (7-3, 3.40 ERA). Dietz threw just 21 pitches on May 22 after being hit in the shin by a comebacker against Texas. Kansas will start righty Mason Cook (5-1, 4.26 ERA).

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

3B TJ Pompey

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

DH Carter Rutenbar

1B Reese Robinett

LHP Hunter Dietz

Kansas:

SS Tyson Leblanc

CF Tyson Owens

2B Cade Baldridge

1B Josh Dykhoff

C Augusto Mungarrieta

RF Jordan Bach

DH Dariel Osoria

LF Brady Ballinger

3B Dylan Schlotterback

RHP Mason Cook