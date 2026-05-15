LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks jockey for SEC Tournament seeding against Kentucky
No. 12 Arkansas (34-19, 15-13 SEC) looks to avoid its first series loss since April 18 with a bounceback win in the middle game of the series against Kentucky (31-19, 13-15 SEC) after dropping the series opener 4-3. The Razorbacks are also down to No. 8 in the SEC standings, the last single bye for the SEC Tournament next week in Hoover, Ala. Ole Miss and Tennessee both came into Friday’s play one game behind Arkansas. The Razorbacks hold the direct tiebreaker over the Rebels by virtue of their series win earlier this year.
The Razorbacks also slipped two spots in the Rating Percentage Index (RPI) down to No. 28 and were leapfrogged by Kentucky. Attached below is an RPI rooting guide with teams 16-32 coming into Friday. It is in Arkansas’ best interest for all the teams listed on the left to lose.
Kentucky sends lefty Ben Cleaver (2-3, 3.57 ERA) to the mound while Arkansas sends righty Gabe Gaeckle (5-3, 4.47 ERA).
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
3B TJ Pompey
C Ryder Helfrick
DH Kuhio Aloy
SS Camden Kozeal
CF Maika Niu
2B Nolan Souza
1B Alexander Peck
RF Zack Stewart
RHP Gabe Gaeckle
Kentucky:
CF Jayce Tharnish
SS Tyler Bell
2B Luke Lawrence
DH Ethan Hindle
RF Braxton Van Cleave
LF Will Marcy
1B Hudson Brown
C Owen Jenkins
3B Caeden Cloud
LHP Ben Cleaver
Live Updates:
Top 3rd:
- Stewart homered to right center, Arkansas 1, Kentucky 0
- Ruiz flied out to right, 1 out
- Pompey struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Helfrick flied out to right, 3 outs
Bottom 2nd:
- Marcy walked
- Brown singled to right, Marcy to second
- Jenkins struck out looking, 1 out
- Marcy out at second on a pickoff, pitcher to second, 2 outs
- Cloud struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 2nd:
- Kozeal grounded out to second, 1 out
- Niu popped up to second, 2 outs
- Souza singled to short
- Peck flied out to right, 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Tharnish flied out to right, 1 out
- Bell struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Lawrence singled to left
- Hindle singled to center, Lawrence to third, Hindle to second
- Van Cleave flied out to left, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Ruiz grounded out to the pitcher, 1 out
- Pompey grounded out to short, 2 outs
- Helfrick doubled to left center
- Aloy popped up to second, 3 outs
RPI Rooting Guide:
Below is an RPI rooting guide for the rest of Thursday with the scores at time of publication. Arkansas needs the teams on the left to lose to help them in the RPI.
No.16 Wake Forest @ Duke (93) (5 p.m. CT, ACC Network Extra)
No. 17 Oregon State v. Air Force (156) (9:35 p.m. CT, Pac-12 Insider)
No. 18 West Virginia v. TCU (49) (5:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 19 Kansas @ BYU (78) (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 20 Cincy v. TTU (131) (5 p.m. doubleheader, ESPN+) (Texas Tech wins game 1 6-5)
No. 21 Oregon v. USC (8) (8:05 p.m. CT, BTN)
No. 22 Virginia @ Louisville (94) (5 p.m. CT, ACC Network Extra)
No. 23 Oklahoma neut. Tennessee (26) (6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+)
No. 24 Missouri State @ Kennesaw State (83) (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 25 Coastal Carolina @ Louisiana (42) (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 26 Tennessee neut. Oklahoma (23) (6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+)
No. 28 Arkansas @ Kentucky (27) (5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+)
No. 29 Mercer v. East Tennessee State (86) (Mercer won 9-7)
No. 30 UCF v. Kansas State (59) (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 31 Jacksonville State @ DBU (75) (6:35 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 32 Boston College v. GT (2) (5 p.m. CT, ACC Network Extra)
SEC Standings Guide:
16-12 Mississippi State @ Texas A&M (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+)
16-12 Florida @ LSU (6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+)
15-13 Arkansas @ Kentucky (5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+)
14-14 Ole Miss @ Alabama (6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+)
14-14 Tennessee neut. Oklahoma (6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+)
14-14 Oklahoma neut. Tennessee (6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+)