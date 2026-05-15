LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks jockey for SEC Tournament seeding against Kentucky

No. 12 Arkansas (34-19, 15-13 SEC) looks to avoid its first series loss since April 18 with a bounceback win in the middle game of the series against Kentucky (31-19, 13-15 SEC) after dropping the series opener 4-3. The Razorbacks are also down to No. 8 in the SEC standings, the last single bye for the SEC Tournament next week in Hoover, Ala. Ole Miss and Tennessee both came into Friday’s play one game behind Arkansas. The Razorbacks hold the direct tiebreaker over the Rebels by virtue of their series win earlier this year.

The Razorbacks also slipped two spots in the Rating Percentage Index (RPI) down to No. 28 and were leapfrogged by Kentucky. Attached below is an RPI rooting guide with teams 16-32 coming into Friday. It is in Arkansas’ best interest for all the teams listed on the left to lose.

Kentucky sends lefty Ben Cleaver (2-3, 3.57 ERA) to the mound while Arkansas sends righty Gabe Gaeckle (5-3, 4.47 ERA).

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

3B TJ Pompey

C Ryder Helfrick

DH Kuhio Aloy

SS Camden Kozeal

CF Maika Niu

2B Nolan Souza

1B Alexander Peck

RF Zack Stewart

RHP Gabe Gaeckle



Kentucky:

CF Jayce Tharnish

SS Tyler Bell

2B Luke Lawrence

DH Ethan Hindle

RF Braxton Van Cleave

LF Will Marcy

1B Hudson Brown

C Owen Jenkins

3B Caeden Cloud

LHP Ben Cleaver

Top 3rd:

Stewart homered to right center, Arkansas 1, Kentucky 0

Ruiz flied out to right, 1 out

Pompey struck out swinging, 2 outs

Helfrick flied out to right, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Marcy walked

Brown singled to right, Marcy to second

Jenkins struck out looking, 1 out

Marcy out at second on a pickoff, pitcher to second, 2 outs

Cloud struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Kozeal grounded out to second, 1 out

Niu popped up to second, 2 outs

Souza singled to short

Peck flied out to right, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Tharnish flied out to right, 1 out

Bell struck out swinging, 2 outs

Lawrence singled to left

Hindle singled to center, Lawrence to third, Hindle to second

Van Cleave flied out to left, 3 outs

Top 1st:

Ruiz grounded out to the pitcher, 1 out

Pompey grounded out to short, 2 outs

Helfrick doubled to left center

Aloy popped up to second, 3 outs

RPI Rooting Guide:

Below is an RPI rooting guide for the rest of Thursday with the scores at time of publication. Arkansas needs the teams on the left to lose to help them in the RPI.

No.16 Wake Forest @ Duke (93) (5 p.m. CT, ACC Network Extra)

No. 17 Oregon State v. Air Force (156) (9:35 p.m. CT, Pac-12 Insider)

No. 18 West Virginia v. TCU (49) (5:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 19 Kansas @ BYU (78) (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 20 Cincy v. TTU (131) (5 p.m. doubleheader, ESPN+) (Texas Tech wins game 1 6-5)

No. 21 Oregon v. USC (8) (8:05 p.m. CT, BTN)

No. 22 Virginia @ Louisville (94) (5 p.m. CT, ACC Network Extra)

No. 23 Oklahoma neut. Tennessee (26) (6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+)

No. 24 Missouri State @ Kennesaw State (83) (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 25 Coastal Carolina @ Louisiana (42) (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 26 Tennessee neut. Oklahoma (23) (6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+)

No. 28 Arkansas @ Kentucky (27) (5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+)

No. 29 Mercer v. East Tennessee State (86) (Mercer won 9-7)

No. 30 UCF v. Kansas State (59) (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 31 Jacksonville State @ DBU (75) (6:35 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 32 Boston College v. GT (2) (5 p.m. CT, ACC Network Extra)

SEC Standings Guide:

16-12 Mississippi State @ Texas A&M (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+)

16-12 Florida @ LSU (6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+)

15-13 Arkansas @ Kentucky (5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+)

14-14 Ole Miss @ Alabama (6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+)

14-14 Tennessee neut. Oklahoma (6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+)

14-14 Oklahoma neut. Tennessee (6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+)