LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks look to clinch final home series against Oklahoma
No. 17 Arkansas (33-17, 14-11 SEC) looks to clinch the series against No. 24 Oklahoma (30-17, 12-13 SEC) after winning the opener 12-2 in 7 innings. Arkansas came into the day in eighth place due to tiebreaker and holding on to the final single bye in the upcoming SEC Tournament.
However, the Razorbacks are tied with five other teams in the loss column for fourth, giving Arkansas an unlikely chance still at a double bye. Arkansas sends righty Gabe Gaeckle (5-3, 4.35 ERA) to the mound. Oklahoma counters with righty Cameron Johnson (6-1, 2.96 ERA). Johnson lasted just one inning last week against Florida before being removed due to injury, but has not allowed a run in his last 11 ⅔ innings of work.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
DH Kuhio Aloy
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
RF Zack Stewart
3B TJ Pompey
1B Alexander Peck
RHP Gabe Gaeckle
Oklahoma:
CF Jason Walk
3B Camden Johnson
C Detien LaChance
SS Jaxon Willits
DH Trey Gambill
LF Brendan Brock
RF Dasan Harris
2B Kyle Branch
1B Connor Larkin
RHP Cameron Johnson