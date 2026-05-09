LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks look to clinch final home series against Oklahoma

No. 17 Arkansas (33-17, 14-11 SEC) looks to clinch the series against No. 24 Oklahoma (30-17, 12-13 SEC) after winning the opener 12-2 in 7 innings. Arkansas came into the day in eighth place due to tiebreaker and holding on to the final single bye in the upcoming SEC Tournament.

However, the Razorbacks are tied with five other teams in the loss column for fourth, giving Arkansas an unlikely chance still at a double bye. Arkansas sends righty Gabe Gaeckle (5-3, 4.35 ERA) to the mound. Oklahoma counters with righty Cameron Johnson (6-1, 2.96 ERA). Johnson lasted just one inning last week against Florida before being removed due to injury, but has not allowed a run in his last 11 ⅔ innings of work.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

DH Kuhio Aloy

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

RF Zack Stewart

3B TJ Pompey

1B Alexander Peck

RHP Gabe Gaeckle

Oklahoma:

CF Jason Walk

3B Camden Johnson

C Detien LaChance

SS Jaxon Willits

DH Trey Gambill

LF Brendan Brock

RF Dasan Harris

2B Kyle Branch

1B Connor Larkin

RHP Cameron Johnson