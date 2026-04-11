LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks look to clinch first road series against Alabama
No. 22 Arkansas (22-13, 6-7 SEC) looks to build on a series opening win over the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (26-9, 8-5 SEC) and clinch the series and bring their SEC record back to .500. Arkansas also picked up 11 spots in the RPI to move into the top 50. The Razorbacks now turn to lefty Cole Gibler (3-0, 2.57 ERA) for his first start in his career. Alabama turns to lefty Zane Adamas (4-2, 4.07 ERA). Adams pitched a career-high 8 scoreless innings against the Razorbacks in 2024, striking out 5.
Alexander Peck also gets just his second start of his career, playing first base. Peck has not appeared in the starting lineup since the third game of the season against Texas Tech.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Carter Rutenbar
C Ryder Helfrick
CF Maika Niu
SS Camden Kozeal
LF Damian Ruiz
DH Kuhio Aloy
1B Alexander Peck
2B Nolan Souza
3B TJ Pompey
LHP Cole Gibler
Alabama:
CF Bryce Fowler
SS Justin Lebron
RF Brady Neal
3B Jason Torres
C John Lemm
DH Eric Hines
LF Chase Kroberger
1B Luke Vaughn
2B Brennan Holt
LHP Zane Adams