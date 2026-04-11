LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks look to clinch first road series against Alabama

No. 22 Arkansas (22-13, 6-7 SEC) looks to build on a series opening win over the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (26-9, 8-5 SEC) and clinch the series and bring their SEC record back to .500. Arkansas also picked up 11 spots in the RPI to move into the top 50. The Razorbacks now turn to lefty Cole Gibler (3-0, 2.57 ERA) for his first start in his career. Alabama turns to lefty Zane Adamas (4-2, 4.07 ERA). Adams pitched a career-high 8 scoreless innings against the Razorbacks in 2024, striking out 5.

Alexander Peck also gets just his second start of his career, playing first base. Peck has not appeared in the starting lineup since the third game of the season against Texas Tech.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Carter Rutenbar

C Ryder Helfrick

CF Maika Niu

SS Camden Kozeal

LF Damian Ruiz

DH Kuhio Aloy

1B Alexander Peck

2B Nolan Souza

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Cole Gibler

Alabama:

CF Bryce Fowler

SS Justin Lebron

RF Brady Neal

3B Jason Torres

C John Lemm

DH Eric Hines

LF Chase Kroberger

1B Luke Vaughn

2B Brennan Holt

LHP Zane Adams