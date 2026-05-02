LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks look to clinch series over Ole Miss at home
No. 22 Arkansas (31-16, 11-11 SEC) looks to clinch its first SEC home series since conference opening weekend with a win in the middle game of a three-game series against No. 17 Ole Miss (31-16, 11-11 SEC) after run-ruling the Rebels in the opener 12-2.
The Razorbacks send lefty Cole Gibler (4-1, 2.91 ERA) to the mound while Ole Miss counters with righty Cade Townsend (4-1, 2.33 ERA) Townsend is ⅔ of an inning short from qualifying, but his ERA mark would be fifth best in the conference. He has only allowed more than 2 earned runs in two of his 10 starts.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
1B Carter Rutenbar
CF Maika Niu
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
2B Nolan Souza
LF Damian Ruiz
RF Zack Stewart
DH Kuhio Aloy
3B TJ Pompey
LHP Cole Gibler
Ole Miss:
2B Dom Decker
RF Tristan Bissetta
3B Judd Utermark
1B Will Furniss
CF Hayden Federico
DH Colin Reuter
C Austin Fawley
SS Owen Paino
LF Topher Jones
RHP Cade Townsend
Bottom 2nd:
- Helfrick flied out to left, 1 out
- Souza grounded out to first, 2 outs
- Ruiz doubled to right center
- Ruiz advanced to third on a wild pitch
- Stewart grounded out to second, 3 outs
Top 2nd:
- Jones struck out swinging, 1 out
- Decker singled to center
- Bissetta struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Utermark flied out to left, 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Rutenbar struck out looking, 1 out
- Niu grounded out to short, 2 outs
- Kozeal popped up to first, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Decker singled off the pitcher up the middle
- Bissetta walked, Decker to second
- Utermark struck out looking, 1 out
- Furniss singled to first, Decker to third, Bissetta to second
- Federico singled to left, Decker scored, Bissetta to third, Furniss to second, Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0
- Reuter homered to left, Bissetta scored, Furniss scored, Federico scored, Ole Miss 5, Arkansas 0
- Fawley flied out to right, 2 outs
- Paino grounded out to third, 3 outs