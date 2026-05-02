LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks look to clinch series over Ole Miss at home

No. 22 Arkansas (31-16, 11-11 SEC) looks to clinch its first SEC home series since conference opening weekend with a win in the middle game of a three-game series against No. 17 Ole Miss (31-16, 11-11 SEC) after run-ruling the Rebels in the opener 12-2.

The Razorbacks send lefty Cole Gibler (4-1, 2.91 ERA) to the mound while Ole Miss counters with righty Cade Townsend (4-1, 2.33 ERA) Townsend is ⅔ of an inning short from qualifying, but his ERA mark would be fifth best in the conference. He has only allowed more than 2 earned runs in two of his 10 starts.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

1B Carter Rutenbar

CF Maika Niu

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Nolan Souza

LF Damian Ruiz

RF Zack Stewart

DH Kuhio Aloy

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Cole Gibler

Ole Miss:

2B Dom Decker

RF Tristan Bissetta

3B Judd Utermark

1B Will Furniss

CF Hayden Federico

DH Colin Reuter

C Austin Fawley

SS Owen Paino

LF Topher Jones

RHP Cade Townsend

Bottom 2nd:

Helfrick flied out to left, 1 out

Souza grounded out to first, 2 outs

Ruiz doubled to right center

Ruiz advanced to third on a wild pitch

Stewart grounded out to second, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Jones struck out swinging, 1 out

Decker singled to center

Bissetta struck out swinging, 2 outs

Utermark flied out to left, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Rutenbar struck out looking, 1 out

Niu grounded out to short, 2 outs

Kozeal popped up to first, 3 outs

Top 1st: