Skip to main content
Arkansas
Join Now

LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks look to clinch series over Ole Miss at home

by: DanielShi2 hours ago

No. 22 Arkansas (31-16, 11-11 SEC) looks to clinch its first SEC home series since conference opening weekend with a win in the middle game of a three-game series against No. 17 Ole Miss (31-16, 11-11 SEC) after run-ruling the Rebels in the opener 12-2.

The Razorbacks send lefty Cole Gibler (4-1, 2.91 ERA) to the mound while Ole Miss counters with righty Cade Townsend (4-1, 2.33 ERA) Townsend is ⅔ of an inning short from qualifying, but his ERA mark would be fifth best in the conference. He has only allowed more than 2 earned runs in two of his 10 starts.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

1B Carter Rutenbar
CF Maika Niu
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
2B Nolan Souza
LF Damian Ruiz
RF Zack Stewart
DH Kuhio Aloy
3B TJ Pompey
LHP Cole Gibler

Ole Miss:

2B Dom Decker
RF Tristan Bissetta
3B Judd Utermark
1B Will Furniss
CF Hayden Federico
DH Colin Reuter
C Austin Fawley
SS Owen Paino
LF Topher Jones
RHP Cade Townsend

Bottom 2nd:

  • Helfrick flied out to left, 1 out
  • Souza grounded out to first, 2 outs
  • Ruiz doubled to right center
  • Ruiz advanced to third on a wild pitch
  • Stewart grounded out to second, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

  • Jones struck out swinging, 1 out
  • Decker singled to center
  • Bissetta struck out swinging, 2 outs
  • Utermark flied out to left, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

  • Rutenbar struck out looking, 1 out
  • Niu grounded out to short, 2 outs
  • Kozeal popped up to first, 3 outs

Top 1st:

  • Decker singled off the pitcher up the middle
  • Bissetta walked, Decker to second
  • Utermark struck out looking, 1 out
  • Furniss singled to first, Decker to third, Bissetta to second
  • Federico singled to left, Decker scored, Bissetta to third, Furniss to second, Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0
  • Reuter homered to left, Bissetta scored, Furniss scored, Federico scored, Ole Miss 5, Arkansas 0
  • Fawley flied out to right, 2 outs
  • Paino grounded out to third, 3 outs

You may also like