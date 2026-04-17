LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks in weather delay against No. 5 Georgia
No. 16 Arkansas (26-13, 9-7 SEC) looks to clinch a series over No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (30-9, 11-5 SEC) after winning the series opener. Arkansas rides a season-long six game winning streak and catapulted itself into fifth place in the SEC. Arkansas turns to lefty Cole Gibler (3-0, 2.78 ERA) on the mound to continue the momentum. Gibler makes his second SEC start after allowing 3 runs (2 earned) in 4 ⅓ innings last week against Alabama. Georgia counters with righty Dylan Vigue (3-1, 2.63 ERA).
The game will start in a weather delay. First pitch was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Baseball will now get underway at 7:15 p.m.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
RF Carter Rutenbar
C Ryder Helfrick
SS Camden Kozeal
LF Damian Ruiz
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
DH Zack Stewart
1B Reese Robinett
3B TJ Pompey
LHP Cole Gibler
Georgia:
3B Tre Phelps
C Daniel Jackson
CF Rylan Lujo
DH Jordy Oriach
LF Henry Allen
1B Michael O’Shaughnessy
2B Ryan Wynn
SS Kolby Branch
RF Ryan Black
RHP Dylan Vigue