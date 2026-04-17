LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks in weather delay against No. 5 Georgia

No. 16 Arkansas (26-13, 9-7 SEC) looks to clinch a series over No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (30-9, 11-5 SEC) after winning the series opener. Arkansas rides a season-long six game winning streak and catapulted itself into fifth place in the SEC. Arkansas turns to lefty Cole Gibler (3-0, 2.78 ERA) on the mound to continue the momentum. Gibler makes his second SEC start after allowing 3 runs (2 earned) in 4 ⅓ innings last week against Alabama. Georgia counters with righty Dylan Vigue (3-1, 2.63 ERA).

The game will start in a weather delay. First pitch was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Baseball will now get underway at 7:15 p.m.

Weather delay. First pitch won't be at 6 p.m. https://t.co/4BoHMYHc1T — Jackson Fuller (@jacksonfuller16) April 17, 2026

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

RF Carter Rutenbar

C Ryder Helfrick

SS Camden Kozeal

LF Damian Ruiz

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

DH Zack Stewart

1B Reese Robinett

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Cole Gibler

Georgia:

3B Tre Phelps

C Daniel Jackson

CF Rylan Lujo

DH Jordy Oriach

LF Henry Allen

1B Michael O’Shaughnessy

2B Ryan Wynn

SS Kolby Branch

RF Ryan Black

RHP Dylan Vigue