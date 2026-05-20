LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks make final hosting case at SEC Tournament against Tennessee

No. 7 Arkansas (36-19, 17-13 SEC) opens the SEC Tournament against the No. 10 Tennessee (38-19, 15-15 SEC).

The Razorbacks will likely need to win multiple games to have any chance to sneak into the Top 16 of the NCAA Tournament and as a regional host. Arkansas will hold back on throwing ace Hunter Dietz to avoid pitching him on short rest for the second straight week after he threw 99 pitches against Kentucky.

Tate McGuire (1-0, 4.61 ERA) gets the ball instead. Tennessee starts lefty Evan Blanco (7-3, 4.56 ERA) after beating South Carolina 11-6 in the opening round of the tournament.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

3B TJ Pompey

2B Nolan Souza

DH Kuhio Aloy

CF Maika Niu

1B Reese Robinett

RHP Tate McGuire

Tennessee:

C Garrett Wright

2B Blake Grimmer

3B Henry Ford

DH Trent Grindlinger

1B Levi Clark

SS Manny Marin

LF Blaine Brown

RF Nate Eisfelder

CF Jay Abernathy

LHP Evan Blanco

Top 5th:

Abernathy flied out to left, 1 out

Wright singled to left

Grimmer struck out swinging, 2 outs

Ford doubled to right, Wright scored, Arkansas 5, Tennessee 3

James DeCremer replaced Coil

Bottom 4th:

Chandler Day replaced Blanco

Niu flied out to left, 1 out

Robinett grounded out to second, 2 outs

Ruiz struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Parker Coil replaced McGuire

Ford struck out swinging, 1 out

Grindlinger reached on an error by the third baseman

Clark singled to center, Grindlinger to second, Clark to second on a fielding error by the centerfielder, Grindlinger to third

Marin struck out swinging, 2 outs

Brown doubled to right center, Grindlinger scored, Clark scored, Arkansas 5, Tennessee 2

Eisfelder flied out to left, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Stewart homered to right, Arkansas 5, Tennessee 0

Pompey singled to second

Souza flied out to left

Rutenbar replaced Aloy in a 0-1 count

Rutenbar struck out looking, Pompey caught stealing second, catcher to short, 3 outs

Kuhio Aloy is coming out of this game on a first pitch swing. Uncomfortable swing. Rutenbar in.

Top 3rd:

Eisfelder grounded out to second, 1 out

Abernathy popped up to third, 2 outs

Wright singled to left

Grimmer flied out to center, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Robinett struck out looking, 1 out

Ruiz singled to right

Kozeal flied out to center, 2 outs

Helfrick grounded out to third, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Clark struck out swinging, 1 out

Marin struck out swinging, 2 outs

Brown grounded out to second, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Ruiz grounded out to third

Kozeal homered to right center, Arkansas 1, Tennessee 0

Helfrick walked

Stewart homered to right, Helfrick scored, Arkansas 3, Tennessee 0

Pompey singled to the pitcher, advanced to second on a throwing error by the pitcher

Souza doubled to right, Pompey scored, Arkansas 4, Tennessee 0

Aloy flied out to right, Souza to third, 2 outs

Niu struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 1st: