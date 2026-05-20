LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks make final hosting case at SEC Tournament against Tennessee
No. 7 Arkansas (36-19, 17-13 SEC) opens the SEC Tournament against the No. 10 Tennessee (38-19, 15-15 SEC).
The Razorbacks will likely need to win multiple games to have any chance to sneak into the Top 16 of the NCAA Tournament and as a regional host. Arkansas will hold back on throwing ace Hunter Dietz to avoid pitching him on short rest for the second straight week after he threw 99 pitches against Kentucky.
Tate McGuire (1-0, 4.61 ERA) gets the ball instead. Tennessee starts lefty Evan Blanco (7-3, 4.56 ERA) after beating South Carolina 11-6 in the opening round of the tournament.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
RF Zack Stewart
3B TJ Pompey
2B Nolan Souza
DH Kuhio Aloy
CF Maika Niu
1B Reese Robinett
RHP Tate McGuire
Tennessee:
C Garrett Wright
2B Blake Grimmer
3B Henry Ford
DH Trent Grindlinger
1B Levi Clark
SS Manny Marin
LF Blaine Brown
RF Nate Eisfelder
CF Jay Abernathy
LHP Evan Blanco
Top 5th:
- Abernathy flied out to left, 1 out
- Wright singled to left
- Grimmer struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Ford doubled to right, Wright scored, Arkansas 5, Tennessee 3
- James DeCremer replaced Coil
Bottom 4th:
- Chandler Day replaced Blanco
- Niu flied out to left, 1 out
- Robinett grounded out to second, 2 outs
- Ruiz struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 4th:
- Parker Coil replaced McGuire
- Ford struck out swinging, 1 out
- Grindlinger reached on an error by the third baseman
- Clark singled to center, Grindlinger to second, Clark to second on a fielding error by the centerfielder, Grindlinger to third
- Marin struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Brown doubled to right center, Grindlinger scored, Clark scored, Arkansas 5, Tennessee 2
- Eisfelder flied out to left, 3 outs
Bottom 3rd:
- Stewart homered to right, Arkansas 5, Tennessee 0
- Pompey singled to second
- Souza flied out to left
- Rutenbar replaced Aloy in a 0-1 count
- Rutenbar struck out looking, Pompey caught stealing second, catcher to short, 3 outs
Kuhio Aloy is coming out of this game on a first pitch swing. Uncomfortable swing. Rutenbar in.
Top 3rd:
- Eisfelder grounded out to second, 1 out
- Abernathy popped up to third, 2 outs
- Wright singled to left
- Grimmer flied out to center, 3 outs
Bottom 2nd:
- Robinett struck out looking, 1 out
- Ruiz singled to right
- Kozeal flied out to center, 2 outs
- Helfrick grounded out to third, 3 outs
Top 2nd:
- Clark struck out swinging, 1 out
- Marin struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Brown grounded out to second, 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Ruiz grounded out to third
- Kozeal homered to right center, Arkansas 1, Tennessee 0
- Helfrick walked
- Stewart homered to right, Helfrick scored, Arkansas 3, Tennessee 0
- Pompey singled to the pitcher, advanced to second on a throwing error by the pitcher
- Souza doubled to right, Pompey scored, Arkansas 4, Tennessee 0
- Aloy flied out to right, Souza to third, 2 outs
- Niu struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Wright flied out to left, 1 out
- Grimmer walked
- Ford struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Grindlinger grounded into a fielder’s choice, short to second, Grimmer out at second, 3 outs