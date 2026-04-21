LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks meet Missouri State in midweek matchup at Baum-Walker

No. 24 Arkansas (26-15, 9-9 SEC) looks to avenge a loss from earlier in the season to the Missouri State Bears (26-11. 14-4 CUSA) as the Bears make the return trip to Baum-Walker Stadium. The Bears won the first matchup 15-14 in 10 innings. The Razorbacks turn to righty Tate McGuire (0-0, 3.72 ERA) on the mound. Missouri State counters with righty Brock Lucas (4-3, 7.03 ERA). Despite Arkansas making up serious ground in the last two weeks with a 6-2 record, Missouri State still comes into the night 16 spots higher than the Razorbacks in the RPI, presenting a rare midweek quad 1 opportunity at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Bears.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

1B Carter Rutenbar

CF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Nolan Souza

RF Zack Stewart

3B Reese Robinett

DH Kuhio Aloy

LF Christian Turner

RHP Tate McGuire

Missouri State

2B Bryce Cermenelli

SS Logan Fyffe

CF Caden Bogenpohl

3B Curry Sutherland

LF Gabe Roessler

RF Taeg Gollert

1B Brant Kragel

C Carter Bergman

DH Jax Ryan

RHP Brock Lucas

Top 1st: