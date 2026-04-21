LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks meet Missouri State in midweek matchup at Baum-Walker
No. 24 Arkansas (26-15, 9-9 SEC) looks to avenge a loss from earlier in the season to the Missouri State Bears (26-11. 14-4 CUSA) as the Bears make the return trip to Baum-Walker Stadium. The Bears won the first matchup 15-14 in 10 innings. The Razorbacks turn to righty Tate McGuire (0-0, 3.72 ERA) on the mound. Missouri State counters with righty Brock Lucas (4-3, 7.03 ERA). Despite Arkansas making up serious ground in the last two weeks with a 6-2 record, Missouri State still comes into the night 16 spots higher than the Razorbacks in the RPI, presenting a rare midweek quad 1 opportunity at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Bears.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
1B Carter Rutenbar
CF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
2B Nolan Souza
RF Zack Stewart
3B Reese Robinett
DH Kuhio Aloy
LF Christian Turner
RHP Tate McGuire
Missouri State
2B Bryce Cermenelli
SS Logan Fyffe
CF Caden Bogenpohl
3B Curry Sutherland
LF Gabe Roessler
RF Taeg Gollert
1B Brant Kragel
C Carter Bergman
DH Jax Ryan
RHP Brock Lucas
Top 1st:
- Cermenilli singled to right
- Fyffe grounded into a double play, short to second to first, Cermenelli out at second, 2 outs
- Bogenpohl popped out to short, 3 outs