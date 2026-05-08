LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks open final SEC home series against Oklahoma
No. 17 Arkansas (32-17, 13-11 SEC) opens its final home series of the season against No. 24 Oklahoma (30-16, 12-12 SEC). The Razorbacks are clinging to outside chances to host a regional for the fourth straight season. Arkansas also enters the play Friday 2.5 games out of fourth in the SEC for a coveted double bye in the conference tournament.
The Razorbacks also currently hold the final single bye spot at No. 8 with four teams within two games of Arkansas in the chasing pack, including Oklahoma. Arkansas sends lefty Hunter Dietz (6-2, 3.43 ERA) to the mound. The Razorbacks have won each of Dietz’s last five starts. Oklahoma counters with righty LJ Mercurius (6-5, 4.95 ERA).
Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
1B Carter Rutenbar
DH Kuhio Aloy
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
3B TJ Pompey
RF Zack Stewart
LHP Hunter Dietz
Oklahoma:
3B Camden Johnson
C Brendan Brock
1B Detien LaChance
SS Jaxon Willits
LF Trey Gambill
DH Drew Dickerson
CF Jason Walk
2B Kyle Branch
RF Dasan Harris
RHP LJ Mercurius
Bottom 1st:
- Ruiz struck out looking, 1 out
- Kozeal singled to right
- Helfrick flied out to right, 2 outs
- Rutenbar struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Johnson grounded out to second, 1 out
- Brock struck out looking, 2 outs
- LaChance singled up the middle
- Willits grounded out to third, 3 outs