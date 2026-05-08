LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks open final SEC home series against Oklahoma

No. 17 Arkansas (32-17, 13-11 SEC) opens its final home series of the season against No. 24 Oklahoma (30-16, 12-12 SEC). The Razorbacks are clinging to outside chances to host a regional for the fourth straight season. Arkansas also enters the play Friday 2.5 games out of fourth in the SEC for a coveted double bye in the conference tournament.

The Razorbacks also currently hold the final single bye spot at No. 8 with four teams within two games of Arkansas in the chasing pack, including Oklahoma. Arkansas sends lefty Hunter Dietz (6-2, 3.43 ERA) to the mound. The Razorbacks have won each of Dietz’s last five starts. Oklahoma counters with righty LJ Mercurius (6-5, 4.95 ERA).

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

1B Carter Rutenbar

DH Kuhio Aloy

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

3B TJ Pompey

RF Zack Stewart

LHP Hunter Dietz

Oklahoma:

3B Camden Johnson

C Brendan Brock

1B Detien LaChance

SS Jaxon Willits

LF Trey Gambill

DH Drew Dickerson

CF Jason Walk

2B Kyle Branch

RF Dasan Harris

RHP LJ Mercurius

Bottom 1st:

Ruiz struck out looking, 1 out

Kozeal singled to right

Helfrick flied out to right, 2 outs

Rutenbar struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 1st: