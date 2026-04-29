LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks play in final midweek before SEC gauntlet to close season

No. 22 Arkansas (29-16, 11-10 SEC) plays its final midweek game against Northwestern State (25-19, 16-11 Southland) after the first game of a two-game series got rained out Tuesday. The Razorbacks send righty Tate McGuire (0-0, 3.86 ERA) to the mound. Northwestern State sends righty Dylan Marionneaux (4-2, 3.69 ERA) After Wednesday, the Razorbacks conclude the season with nine SEC games, starting Friday against Ole Miss.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

RF Carter Rutenbar

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

LF Damian Ruiz

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

DH Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

3B TJ Pompey

RHP Tate McGuire

Northwestern State:

RF Brooks Leonard

1B Thomas Marsala III

DH Ethan Menard

CF Joe Siervo

3B Michael McAloose

LF JT Simonelli

C Sebastian Huerta

2B Zach White

SS Sam Ardoin

RHP Dylan Marionneaux