LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks play in final midweek before SEC gauntlet to close season
No. 22 Arkansas (29-16, 11-10 SEC) plays its final midweek game against Northwestern State (25-19, 16-11 Southland) after the first game of a two-game series got rained out Tuesday. The Razorbacks send righty Tate McGuire (0-0, 3.86 ERA) to the mound. Northwestern State sends righty Dylan Marionneaux (4-2, 3.69 ERA) After Wednesday, the Razorbacks conclude the season with nine SEC games, starting Friday against Ole Miss.
Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
RF Carter Rutenbar
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
LF Damian Ruiz
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
DH Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
3B TJ Pompey
RHP Tate McGuire
Northwestern State:
RF Brooks Leonard
1B Thomas Marsala III
DH Ethan Menard
CF Joe Siervo
3B Michael McAloose
LF JT Simonelli
C Sebastian Huerta
2B Zach White
SS Sam Ardoin
RHP Dylan Marionneaux