LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks, Rebels finish series with SEC rubber match
No. 22 Arkansas (31-17, 12-11 SEC) looks to win the rubber match against No. 17 Ole Miss (32-16, 12-11 SEC). Arkansas turns back to Gabe Gaeckle (5-3, 4.34 ERA) to start for the first time since April 2, his final game in the number one starter role.
Razorback skipper Dave Van Horn also makes some drastic changes to the lineup, pulling Rutenbar out of the leadoff spot for the first time since April 7. Rutenbar is 6 for his last 27 (.222) and pushes Kuhio Aloy up to fifth in the lineup after he started the series 5-for-8 with 12 total bases and a pair of home runs. Ole Miss starts righty Taylor Rabe (3-3, 4.24 ERA).
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
C Ryder Helfrick
SS Camden Kozeal
CF Maika Niu
DH Kuhio Aloy
1B Carter Rutenbar
3B TJ Pompey
2B Nolan Souza
RF Zack Stewart
RHP Gabe Gaeckle
Ole Miss:
2B Dom Decker
RF Tristan Bissetta
3B Judd Utermark
1B Will Furniss
CF Hayden Federico
DH Colin Reuter
SS Owen Paino
C Austin Fawley
LF Cannon Goldin
RHP Taylor Rabe