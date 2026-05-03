LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks, Rebels finish series with SEC rubber match

No. 22 Arkansas (31-17, 12-11 SEC) looks to win the rubber match against No. 17 Ole Miss (32-16, 12-11 SEC). Arkansas turns back to Gabe Gaeckle (5-3, 4.34 ERA) to start for the first time since April 2, his final game in the number one starter role.

Razorback skipper Dave Van Horn also makes some drastic changes to the lineup, pulling Rutenbar out of the leadoff spot for the first time since April 7. Rutenbar is 6 for his last 27 (.222) and pushes Kuhio Aloy up to fifth in the lineup after he started the series 5-for-8 with 12 total bases and a pair of home runs. Ole Miss starts righty Taylor Rabe (3-3, 4.24 ERA).

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

C Ryder Helfrick

SS Camden Kozeal

CF Maika Niu

DH Kuhio Aloy

1B Carter Rutenbar

3B TJ Pompey

2B Nolan Souza

RF Zack Stewart

RHP Gabe Gaeckle

Ole Miss:

2B Dom Decker

RF Tristan Bissetta

3B Judd Utermark

1B Will Furniss

CF Hayden Federico

DH Colin Reuter

SS Owen Paino

C Austin Fawley

LF Cannon Goldin

RHP Taylor Rabe