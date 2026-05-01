LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks, Rebels jockey for SEC positioning in three-game series

No. 22 Arkansas (30-16, 11-10 SEC) opens a weekend series against No. 17 Ole Miss (31-15, 11-10 SEC). Both teams are looking to build their resume in the final 9 games of the regular season. Arkansas will be without first baseman Reese Robinett after he was listed as “out” on the SEC Availability Report. Arkansas sends lefty ace Hunter Dietz (5-2, 3.62 ERA) while Ole Miss counters with fellow southpaw Hunter Elliott (4-1, 5.82 ERA). Elliott has made three previous starts against Arkansas, allowing 6 earned runs in 17 ⅓ innings (3.11 ERA).

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

1B Carter Rutenbar

CF Maika Niu

C Ryder Helfrick

SS Camden Kozeal

LF Damian Ruiz

2B Nolan Souza

DH Kuhio Aloy

RF Zack Stewart

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Hunter Dietz

Ole Miss:

CF Hayden Federico

RF Tristan Bissetta

3B Judd Utermark

1B Will Furniss

DH Colin Reuter

LF Topher Jones

2B Dom Decker

C Austin Fawley

SS Owen Paino

LHP Hunter Elliott

Bottom 2nd:

Ruiz singled to center

Souza flied out to center, 1 out

Ruiz picked off, pitcher to first to second to pitcher to short, 2 outs

Aloy singled to right

Stewart walked, Aloy to second

Pompey homered to left center, Aloy scored, Stewart scored, Arkansas 3, Ole Miss 0

Rutenbar struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Furniss singled to center

Reuter grounded into a double play, third to second to first, Furniss out at second, 2 outs

Jones struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Rutenbar hit by a pitch

Niu struck out swinging, 1 out

Rutenbar advanced to second on a wild pitch

Helfrick flied out to center, 2 outs

Kozeal fouled out to third, 3 outs

Top 1st:

Federico struck out looking, 1 out

Bissetta struck out looking, 2 outs

Utermark struck out looking, 3 outs

Hunter Dietz works back from 3-0 to K the leadoff hitter. Strikes out the side on just 13 pitches.