LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks, Rebels jockey for SEC positioning in three-game series
No. 22 Arkansas (30-16, 11-10 SEC) opens a weekend series against No. 17 Ole Miss (31-15, 11-10 SEC). Both teams are looking to build their resume in the final 9 games of the regular season. Arkansas will be without first baseman Reese Robinett after he was listed as “out” on the SEC Availability Report. Arkansas sends lefty ace Hunter Dietz (5-2, 3.62 ERA) while Ole Miss counters with fellow southpaw Hunter Elliott (4-1, 5.82 ERA). Elliott has made three previous starts against Arkansas, allowing 6 earned runs in 17 ⅓ innings (3.11 ERA).
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
1B Carter Rutenbar
CF Maika Niu
C Ryder Helfrick
SS Camden Kozeal
LF Damian Ruiz
2B Nolan Souza
DH Kuhio Aloy
RF Zack Stewart
3B TJ Pompey
LHP Hunter Dietz
Ole Miss:
CF Hayden Federico
RF Tristan Bissetta
3B Judd Utermark
1B Will Furniss
DH Colin Reuter
LF Topher Jones
2B Dom Decker
C Austin Fawley
SS Owen Paino
LHP Hunter Elliott
Bottom 2nd:
- Ruiz singled to center
- Souza flied out to center, 1 out
- Ruiz picked off, pitcher to first to second to pitcher to short, 2 outs
- Aloy singled to right
- Stewart walked, Aloy to second
- Pompey homered to left center, Aloy scored, Stewart scored, Arkansas 3, Ole Miss 0
- Rutenbar struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 2nd:
- Furniss singled to center
- Reuter grounded into a double play, third to second to first, Furniss out at second, 2 outs
- Jones struck out looking, 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Rutenbar hit by a pitch
- Niu struck out swinging, 1 out
- Rutenbar advanced to second on a wild pitch
- Helfrick flied out to center, 2 outs
- Kozeal fouled out to third, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Federico struck out looking, 1 out
- Bissetta struck out looking, 2 outs
- Utermark struck out looking, 3 outs
Hunter Dietz works back from 3-0 to K the leadoff hitter. Strikes out the side on just 13 pitches.