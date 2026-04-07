LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks return home for midweek matchup with Little Rock

No. 22 Arkansas (20-13, 5-7 SEC) faces off against its third different in-state team on the schedule in the Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans (19-13, 7-2 OVC). The Razorbacks are in desperate need to improve their metrics and can ill afford to lose many more midweek games. Arkansas comes into the day 56th in the RPI. The Trojans are coming off their best season in school history, making the regionals for the first time since 2011 and pushing eventual national champion LSU to a final game in the Baton Rouge Regional. Arkansas starts righty Tate McGuire (0-0, 4.43 ERA) for the first time this season. Little Rock starts lefty Nic Bronzini (0-1, 8.25 ERA).

Between spring football, the basketball transfer portal window, plus baseball and softball, this is a jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

All new members get 50% OFF annual subscriptions through our current deal, averaging out to only $4.99/month for the top coverage on the Razorbacks.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Carter Rutenbar

C Ryder Helfrick

SS Camden Kozeal

CF Maika Niu

2B Nolan Souza

DH Kuhio Aloy

RF Zack Stewart

3B TJ Pompey

1B Reese Robinett

RHP Tate McGuire

Little Rock:

SS Jerdy Lopez

CF Kade Smith

RF Easton Roe

3B Nolan Freund

2B Blake Simpson

1B Angel Cano

DH Ty Rhoades

C Trey Hill

LF Jake McClure

LHP Nic Bronzini

Play-By-Play:

Top 1st: