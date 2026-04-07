LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks return home for midweek matchup with Little Rock
No. 22 Arkansas (20-13, 5-7 SEC) faces off against its third different in-state team on the schedule in the Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans (19-13, 7-2 OVC). The Razorbacks are in desperate need to improve their metrics and can ill afford to lose many more midweek games. Arkansas comes into the day 56th in the RPI. The Trojans are coming off their best season in school history, making the regionals for the first time since 2011 and pushing eventual national champion LSU to a final game in the Baton Rouge Regional. Arkansas starts righty Tate McGuire (0-0, 4.43 ERA) for the first time this season. Little Rock starts lefty Nic Bronzini (0-1, 8.25 ERA).
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Carter Rutenbar
C Ryder Helfrick
SS Camden Kozeal
CF Maika Niu
2B Nolan Souza
DH Kuhio Aloy
RF Zack Stewart
3B TJ Pompey
1B Reese Robinett
RHP Tate McGuire
Little Rock:
SS Jerdy Lopez
CF Kade Smith
RF Easton Roe
3B Nolan Freund
2B Blake Simpson
1B Angel Cano
DH Ty Rhoades
C Trey Hill
LF Jake McClure
LHP Nic Bronzini
Play-By-Play:
Top 1st:
- Lopez singled to center
- Smith singled to center, Lopez to second
- Roe grounded into a double play, short to second to first, Smith out at second, 2 outs
- Freund grounded out to second, 3 outs