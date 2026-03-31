LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks return to action against Missouri State after Florida sweep

No. 17 Arkansas (19-10, 4-5 SEC) looks to return to winning ways after being swept by the Florida Gators over the weekend against the Missouri State Bears (17-9, 6-3 CUSA). Missouri State is ranked 11th in the RPI and would be a good resume booster for the Razorbacks down the stretch. Right-hander Steele Eaves (3-1, 2.29 ERA) will make his first career start. The Bears send lefty Max Knight (4-0, 2.79 ERA) to the mound. Knight also bats eighth in the lineup. Christian Turner makes his first start in center field for Arkansas after Damian Ruiz suffered an injury in the series finale against Florida trying to rob a home run.

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Bears.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Carter Rutenbar

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

1B Reese Robinett

DH Kuhio Aloy

2B Nolan Souza

3B TJ Pompey

CF Christian Turner

RHP Steele Eaves

Missouri State

2B Bryce Cermenelli

RF Taeg Gollert

CF Caden Bogenpohl

3B Curry Sutherland

C Carter Bergman

1B Brant Kragel

SS Logan Fyffe

P Max Knight

LF Gabe Roessler

LHP Max Knight