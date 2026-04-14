LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks travel to North Little Rock for midweek matchup with Pine Bluff

No. 16 Arkansas (24-13, 8-7 SEC) looks to carry over the momentum from its strongest week of the season after sweeping Alabama to vault themselves back into the SEC race. The Razorbacks are back on the road to face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (17-21, 10-5 SWAC) at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. Arkansas starts lefty Colin Fisher (3-4, 4.50 ERA) after he was recently demoted from the Sunday Starter role against Alabama. The Lions start righty Reagan James (3-2, 5.45 ERA)

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

1B Carter Rutenbar

C Ryder Helfrick

SS Camden Kozeal

LF Damian Ruiz

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

RF Zack Stewart

DH Kuhio Aloy

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Colin Fisher

Pine Bluff:

LF Jose Vasquez

SS Zach Wieder

RF Blake Coleman

2B Aaron Grant

DH Joe Adams

CF Zyon Hamilton

1B Lazaro Alvarado

3B Ian Smith

C Matt Dworsky

RHP Reagan James

Bottom 2nd:

Niu singled to third, bunt,

Stewart grounded out to second, 1 out, Niu to second

Aloy singled to center, Niu scored, Arkansas 3, UAPB 0

Top 2nd:

Grant grounded out to short, 1 out

Adams singled to the pitcher

Adams picked off of first, pitcher to first, 2 outs

Hamilton grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Rutenbar walked

Helfrick singled to left, Rutenbar to second

Kozeal singled to right, Rutenbar scored, Helfrick to third, Arkansas 1, UAPB 0

Ruiz grounded into a double play, third to second to first, Kozeal out at second, 2 outs, Arkansas 2, UAPB 0

Souza struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 1st: