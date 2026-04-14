LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks travel to North Little Rock for midweek matchup with Pine Bluff
No. 16 Arkansas (24-13, 8-7 SEC) looks to carry over the momentum from its strongest week of the season after sweeping Alabama to vault themselves back into the SEC race. The Razorbacks are back on the road to face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (17-21, 10-5 SWAC) at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. Arkansas starts lefty Colin Fisher (3-4, 4.50 ERA) after he was recently demoted from the Sunday Starter role against Alabama. The Lions start righty Reagan James (3-2, 5.45 ERA)
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
1B Carter Rutenbar
C Ryder Helfrick
SS Camden Kozeal
LF Damian Ruiz
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
RF Zack Stewart
DH Kuhio Aloy
3B TJ Pompey
LHP Colin Fisher
Pine Bluff:
LF Jose Vasquez
SS Zach Wieder
RF Blake Coleman
2B Aaron Grant
DH Joe Adams
CF Zyon Hamilton
1B Lazaro Alvarado
3B Ian Smith
C Matt Dworsky
RHP Reagan James
Bottom 2nd:
- Niu singled to third, bunt,
- Stewart grounded out to second, 1 out, Niu to second
- Aloy singled to center, Niu scored, Arkansas 3, UAPB 0
Top 2nd:
- Grant grounded out to short, 1 out
- Adams singled to the pitcher
- Adams picked off of first, pitcher to first, 2 outs
- Hamilton grounded out to short, 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Rutenbar walked
- Helfrick singled to left, Rutenbar to second
- Kozeal singled to right, Rutenbar scored, Helfrick to third, Arkansas 1, UAPB 0
- Ruiz grounded into a double play, third to second to first, Kozeal out at second, 2 outs, Arkansas 2, UAPB 0
- Souza struck out looking, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Vasquez grounded out to third, 1 out
- Wieder popped up to second, 2 outs
- Coleman struck out swinging, 3 outs