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LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks welcome SEC-leading Georgia to Baum-Walker

by: DanielShi1 hour ago

No. 16 Arkansas (25-13, 8-7 SEC) returns home to take on the SEC-leading No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (30-8, 11-4 SEC). The Bulldogs enter Baum-Walker Stadium with an impressive resume, including a 1.5 game lead in the SEC and have 98 home runs as a team. Lefty Hunter Dietz (3-2, 3.61 ERA) will be tasked with slowing down a potent lineup that boasts the top two hitters in the conference by batting (Daniel Jackson and Tre Phelps). Georgia sends righty Joey Volchko (6-1, 3.38 ERA) to the mound, one of the most coveted transfer arms in the portal this offseason.

Between spring football, the basketball transfer portal window, plus baseball and softball, this is a jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com. 

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

RF Carter Rutenbar
C Ryder Helfrick
SS Camden Kozeal
LF Damian Ruiz
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
DH Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
3B TJ Pompey
LHP Hunter Dietz

Georgia:

3B Tre Phelps
C Daniel Jackson
CF Rylan Lujo
1B Michael O’Shaughnessy
LF Henry Allen
DH Bryce Calloway
2B Ryan Wynn
SS Kolby Branch
RF Ryan Black
RHP Joey Volchko

Top 3rd:

  • Wynn homered to left, Arkansas 3, Georgia 1
  • Branch singled to center
  • Black fouled out to third, 1 out
  • Phelps singled to left, Branch to second
  • Jackson flied out to right, 2 outs
  • Lujo struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

  • Aloy struck out swinging, 1 out
  • Robinett struck out swinging, 2 outs
  • Pompey struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

  • O’Shaughnessy struck out swinging, 1 out
  • Allen lined out to short, 2 outs
  • Calloway struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

  • Rutenbar walked
  • Helfrick walked, Rutenbar to second
  • Rutenbar advanced to third on a wild pitch, Helfrick to second
  • Kozeal flied out to right, Rutenbar scored, Helfrick to third, 1 out, Arkansas 1, Georgia 0
  • Ruiz doubled to left, Helfrick scored, Arkansas 2, Georgia 0
  • Ruiz advanced to third on a passed ball
  • Souza struck out looking, 2 outs
  • Ruiz scored on a wild pitch, Arkansas 3, Georgia 0
  • Niu sturck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 1st:

  • Phelps lined out to right, 1 out
  • Jackson grounded out to the pitcher, 2 outs
  • Lujo struck out swinging, 3 outs

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