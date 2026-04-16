LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks welcome SEC-leading Georgia to Baum-Walker

No. 16 Arkansas (25-13, 8-7 SEC) returns home to take on the SEC-leading No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (30-8, 11-4 SEC). The Bulldogs enter Baum-Walker Stadium with an impressive resume, including a 1.5 game lead in the SEC and have 98 home runs as a team. Lefty Hunter Dietz (3-2, 3.61 ERA) will be tasked with slowing down a potent lineup that boasts the top two hitters in the conference by batting (Daniel Jackson and Tre Phelps). Georgia sends righty Joey Volchko (6-1, 3.38 ERA) to the mound, one of the most coveted transfer arms in the portal this offseason.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

RF Carter Rutenbar

C Ryder Helfrick

SS Camden Kozeal

LF Damian Ruiz

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

DH Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Hunter Dietz

Georgia:

3B Tre Phelps

C Daniel Jackson

CF Rylan Lujo

1B Michael O’Shaughnessy

LF Henry Allen

DH Bryce Calloway

2B Ryan Wynn

SS Kolby Branch

RF Ryan Black

RHP Joey Volchko

Top 3rd:

Wynn homered to left, Arkansas 3, Georgia 1

Branch singled to center

Black fouled out to third, 1 out

Phelps singled to left, Branch to second

Jackson flied out to right, 2 outs

Lujo struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Aloy struck out swinging, 1 out

Robinett struck out swinging, 2 outs

Pompey struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

O’Shaughnessy struck out swinging, 1 out

Allen lined out to short, 2 outs

Calloway struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Rutenbar walked

Helfrick walked, Rutenbar to second

Rutenbar advanced to third on a wild pitch, Helfrick to second

Kozeal flied out to right, Rutenbar scored, Helfrick to third, 1 out, Arkansas 1, Georgia 0

Ruiz doubled to left, Helfrick scored, Arkansas 2, Georgia 0

Ruiz advanced to third on a passed ball

Souza struck out looking, 2 outs

Ruiz scored on a wild pitch, Arkansas 3, Georgia 0

Niu sturck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 1st: