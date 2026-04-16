LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks welcome SEC-leading Georgia to Baum-Walker
No. 16 Arkansas (25-13, 8-7 SEC) returns home to take on the SEC-leading No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (30-8, 11-4 SEC). The Bulldogs enter Baum-Walker Stadium with an impressive resume, including a 1.5 game lead in the SEC and have 98 home runs as a team. Lefty Hunter Dietz (3-2, 3.61 ERA) will be tasked with slowing down a potent lineup that boasts the top two hitters in the conference by batting (Daniel Jackson and Tre Phelps). Georgia sends righty Joey Volchko (6-1, 3.38 ERA) to the mound, one of the most coveted transfer arms in the portal this offseason.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
RF Carter Rutenbar
C Ryder Helfrick
SS Camden Kozeal
LF Damian Ruiz
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
DH Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
3B TJ Pompey
LHP Hunter Dietz
Georgia:
3B Tre Phelps
C Daniel Jackson
CF Rylan Lujo
1B Michael O’Shaughnessy
LF Henry Allen
DH Bryce Calloway
2B Ryan Wynn
SS Kolby Branch
RF Ryan Black
RHP Joey Volchko
Top 3rd:
- Wynn homered to left, Arkansas 3, Georgia 1
- Branch singled to center
- Black fouled out to third, 1 out
- Phelps singled to left, Branch to second
- Jackson flied out to right, 2 outs
- Lujo struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 2nd:
- Aloy struck out swinging, 1 out
- Robinett struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Pompey struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 2nd:
- O’Shaughnessy struck out swinging, 1 out
- Allen lined out to short, 2 outs
- Calloway struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Rutenbar walked
- Helfrick walked, Rutenbar to second
- Rutenbar advanced to third on a wild pitch, Helfrick to second
- Kozeal flied out to right, Rutenbar scored, Helfrick to third, 1 out, Arkansas 1, Georgia 0
- Ruiz doubled to left, Helfrick scored, Arkansas 2, Georgia 0
- Ruiz advanced to third on a passed ball
- Souza struck out looking, 2 outs
- Ruiz scored on a wild pitch, Arkansas 3, Georgia 0
- Niu sturck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Phelps lined out to right, 1 out
- Jackson grounded out to the pitcher, 2 outs
- Lujo struck out swinging, 3 outs