LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks try to clinch Top 8 seed in Hoover in regular season finale against Kentucky
No. 12 Arkansas (35-19, 16-13 SEC) concludes the regular season against Kentucky (31-19, 13-16 SEC). The Razorbacks look to win its seventh SEC series and end the season on three straight series wins. Arkansas is currently in seventh place in the SEC and needs a win to guarantee a single bye in the SEC Tournament.
Arkansas sends righty Tate McGuire (1-0, 4.42 ERA) to the mound. Jaxon Jelkin was the scheduled starter but Nick Mingione opted to use him to close the series opener, leaving righty Connor Mattison (2-2, 6.63 ERA) to start the series finale.
UPDATE: A weather delay went into effect about 10 minutes before first pitch.
Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1 and then get 50% off your first year for new members, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
RF Zack Stewart
DH Kuhio Aloy
2B Nolan Souza
3B TJ Pompey
1B Carter Rutenbar
CF Christian Turner
RHP Tate McGuire
Kentucky:
CF Jayce Tharnish
SS Tyler Bell
2B Luke Lawrence
DH Ethan Hindle
1B Hudson Brown
LF Will Marcy
RF Carson Hansen
C Owen Jenkins
3B Caeden Cloud
RHP Connor Mattison
RPI Rooting Guide:
No.16 Wake Forest @ Duke (93) (2 p.m., ACC Network)
No. 17 Oregon v. USC (7) (5 p.m., Big Ten Network)
No. 18 Oregon State v. Air Force (139) (3:30 p.m. Pac-12 Insider)
No. 19 Kansas @ BYU (78) (2 p.m., ESPN+)
No. 20 West Virginia v. TCU (38) (11 a.m., ESPN+)
No. 21 Oklahoma neut. Tennessee (28) (Tennessee leads 3-1, B7, resumption of Friday’s game)
No. 22 Cincinnati – no game
No. 23 Virginia @ Louisville (94) (11:30 a.m., ACC Network Extra)
No. 24 Missouri State @ Kennesaw State (85) (12 p.m., ESPN+)
No. 25 Coastal Carolina @ Louisiana (42) (2:15 p.m., ESPN+)
No. 26 Arkansas @ Kentucky (30) (1 p.m., SEC Network+)
No. 27 Mercer v. East Tennessee State (87) (Mercer wins 9-7)
No. 28 Tennessee neut. Oklahoma (21) (12 p.m., ESPN+)
No. 29 Oklahoma State v. Kansas State (55) (12 p.m., ESPN+)
No. 31 Boston College v. GT (2) (11 a.m. ACC Network Extra)
No. 32 Jacksonville State @ DBU (69) (2 p.m., ESPN+)
SEC Standings Guide:
4th: 17-12 Alabama vs. Ole Miss (2 p.m., SEC Network)
5th: 17-12 Florida @ LSU (2 p.m., SEC Network+)
6th: 17-12 Auburn vs. Georgia (2 p.m., SEC Network+)
7th: 16-13 Arkansas @ Kentucky (1 p.m., SEC Network+)
8th: 16-13 Mississippi State @ Texas A&M (11 a.m., SEC Network)
9th: 15-14 Ole Miss @ Alabama (2 p.m., SEC Network)
10th: 14-14 Tennessee neut. Oklahoma (Tennessee leads 3-1, B7)