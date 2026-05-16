LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks try to clinch Top 8 seed in Hoover in regular season finale against Kentucky

No. 12 Arkansas (35-19, 16-13 SEC) concludes the regular season against Kentucky (31-19, 13-16 SEC). The Razorbacks look to win its seventh SEC series and end the season on three straight series wins. Arkansas is currently in seventh place in the SEC and needs a win to guarantee a single bye in the SEC Tournament.

Arkansas sends righty Tate McGuire (1-0, 4.42 ERA) to the mound. Jaxon Jelkin was the scheduled starter but Nick Mingione opted to use him to close the series opener, leaving righty Connor Mattison (2-2, 6.63 ERA) to start the series finale.

UPDATE: A weather delay went into effect about 10 minutes before first pitch.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

DH Kuhio Aloy

2B Nolan Souza

3B TJ Pompey

1B Carter Rutenbar

CF Christian Turner

RHP Tate McGuire

Kentucky:

CF Jayce Tharnish

SS Tyler Bell

2B Luke Lawrence

DH Ethan Hindle

1B Hudson Brown

LF Will Marcy

RF Carson Hansen

C Owen Jenkins

3B Caeden Cloud

RHP Connor Mattison

RPI Rooting Guide:

No.16 Wake Forest @ Duke (93) (2 p.m., ACC Network)

No. 17 Oregon v. USC (7) (5 p.m., Big Ten Network)

No. 18 Oregon State v. Air Force (139) (3:30 p.m. Pac-12 Insider)

No. 19 Kansas @ BYU (78) (2 p.m., ESPN+)

No. 20 West Virginia v. TCU (38) (11 a.m., ESPN+)

No. 21 Oklahoma neut. Tennessee (28) (Tennessee leads 3-1, B7, resumption of Friday’s game)

No. 22 Cincinnati – no game

No. 23 Virginia @ Louisville (94) (11:30 a.m., ACC Network Extra)

No. 24 Missouri State @ Kennesaw State (85) (12 p.m., ESPN+)

No. 25 Coastal Carolina @ Louisiana (42) (2:15 p.m., ESPN+)

No. 26 Arkansas @ Kentucky (30) (1 p.m., SEC Network+)

No. 27 Mercer v. East Tennessee State (87) (Mercer wins 9-7)

No. 28 Tennessee neut. Oklahoma (21) (12 p.m., ESPN+)

No. 29 Oklahoma State v. Kansas State (55) (12 p.m., ESPN+)

No. 31 Boston College v. GT (2) (11 a.m. ACC Network Extra)

No. 32 Jacksonville State @ DBU (69) (2 p.m., ESPN+)

SEC Standings Guide:

4th: 17-12 Alabama vs. Ole Miss (2 p.m., SEC Network)

5th: 17-12 Florida @ LSU (2 p.m., SEC Network+)

6th: 17-12 Auburn vs. Georgia (2 p.m., SEC Network+)

7th: 16-13 Arkansas @ Kentucky (1 p.m., SEC Network+)

8th: 16-13 Mississippi State @ Texas A&M (11 a.m., SEC Network)

9th: 15-14 Ole Miss @ Alabama (2 p.m., SEC Network)

10th: 14-14 Tennessee neut. Oklahoma (Tennessee leads 3-1, B7)