Lloyd, Calipari face off for first time in nearly two decades when Arizona and Arkansas clash in Sweet 16

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Tommy Lloyd and John Calipari have not coached against each other for over 6,000 days. With an Elite Eight spot on the line, the No. 1 seed Arizona Wildcats will face No. 4 Arkansas to take one step closer to the ultimate goal of winning the national championship.

A lot has changed for both coaches. Neither are at the same school they are now. Calipari was still in his pre-SEC days at Memphis and Lloyd was an assistant under Gonzaga’s Mark Few, with whom he worked under for 20 years from 2001 to 2021. The two coaches faced each other every year for four straight seasons from 2005-2009 until Calipari left for Kentucky.

Calipari won all four matchups, but each were filled with some of the top players in the country on both sides of the floor. Gonzaga’s Adam Morrison was a finalist for the Naismith Award in 2006. Derrick Rose made the All-NCAA Tournament team in his lone season in college in 2008. Lloyd has a tremendous amount of respect for Calipari’s ability to procure and coach top talent.

“What’s so cool with Coach Cal is everyone has different styles,” Lloyd said. “How he’s — with his swag and his personality, been able to manage so many uber talents over the years has been really, really impressive to watch, because at the end of the day, let’s face it, if you want to be trying to win the whole thing here, you’ve got to have really talented players. Coach Cal has done as good a job as anybody maybe in the history of the game at managing talented players.”

Lloyd’s clearest recollection from those matchups in the late 2000s are the pure speed of Rose.

“A vivid memory I had was when he had that thing rolling at Memphis is Derrick Rose coming down on a fast break, and I’ve never seen anybody so fast with the ball in their hands in my life.”

This year’s matchup will be no different. Both teams come with rosters that have already picked up plenty of regular season accolades. Darius Acuff Jr. is the SEC Player and Freshman of the Year, as well as the program’s only unanimous All-America selection. 30% of the All-Big 12 First Team are Wildcats (Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries and Motiejus Krivas). Freshman Koa Peat has the ability to take over a game.

“I recruited him pretty hard and got to know he and his family,” Calipari said of Peat. “Unbelievable young person, winner mentality. Very physical. It’s going to be hard for us. We can throw four guys at him. He can throw them all to the floor.”

The stakes of the first four matchups were big. Two of the four matchups featured both teams ranked in the Top 20 of the AP Poll. Memphis was undefeated and the No. 1 team in the country in 2008. All four wins served as great resume builders for Calipari’s team ahead of March.

This year, the resumes are already built. Three of the four Memphis teams that beat Lloyd went on to go past the Sweet 16. In order for this Calipari team to do the same, Lloyd’s supremely talented team stands in the way with him in control.

Tipoff between Arizona and Arkansas is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Thursday and will be broadcast on CBS.

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