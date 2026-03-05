Lou Holtz disciples recall overly demanding, but unwavering loyal leader

Arkansas‘ historic upset win over the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners in the 1978 Orange Bowl was a picture perfect example of how Lou Holtz structured his teams throughout his 33-year Hall of Fame career.

The “wizard of sports psychology”, as he was known, led a short-handed Razorback squad to an unprecedented victory, despite coming in as high as a 24-point underdog and Holtz achieved the first of his seven career double-digit win campaigns in his inaugural season with the program.

Holtz went on to win 60 games in seven years with the Razorbacks that included four bowl games. He retired from coaching with 249 wins – which ranks 10th in college football history – three conference championships, multiple Coach of the Year awards and one national title in 1988 at Notre Dame. The 2008 College Football Hall of Fame inductee was the only coach to ever take six programs to a bowl game.

Surrounded by his family, Holtz’s prosperous 89-year life peacefully came to an end at his home in Orlando (Fla.) on Wednesday.

“He challenged me every step of the way,” said Ron Calcagni, who is one of the winningest signal callers in Arkansas history. Calcagni quarterbacked the Hogs to the Orange Bowl triumph and played for Holtz through the 1978 season. “I learned so many life lessons from him.”

First 22 Out

Calcagni arrived in Fayetteville from Youngstown (Ohio) two years prior to Holtz being hired after legend Frank Broyles’ move from the field into the full-time Athletic Director role.

Initially set to play for NC State after being sought-after by Wolfpack assistant coach Bo Rein, Calcagni followed Rein to Arkansas after the latter was hired by Broyles as offensive coordinator the same year Calcagni graduated high school.

Part of Holtz’s mastery was seeing how much his players could withstand both mentally and physically, something Calcagni quickly learned. Not only did Holtz not believe Calcagni had the heart to play for him, he also made sure to throw in Calcagni rescinding his plan to end up at NC State to come with Rein to Arkansas.

“You don’t have a chance in hell to play for me,” Holtz told Calcagni. “You are not a man of your word and you are not tough enough, so you might as well just pack your bags and go home.”

Being the driver of Holtz’s veer option offense, Calcagni was held to an even higher standard than his teammates. Calcagni recalled one time during practice when Holtz not only wanted him off of the field, but out of sight.

“I made a mistake in the passing game so he told me to get off of the field and get another quarterback,” Calcagni said. “I started going off of the field and he clarified, ‘I meant get your butt inside, I do not want to even see you again. Take your pads off and go to the north end zone.

“So I start jogging down to the north end zone and I get almost down to the door and he says ‘Calcagni where in the hell do you think you are going, get your butt back over here’. He just demoralized you in front of your teammates, so I had to come all the way back.”

The infamous 1978 Sports Illustrated cover featuring Ron Calcagni, Ben Cowins and Lou Holtz (Photo credit: Sports Illustrated)

Along with demanding the best – and then some – out of his players on the field, Holtz lived by a three-rule philosophy: Do the right thing, do the best you can, and always show people you care.

The Razorbacks dominated their first four opponents in 1977 before falling to No. 2 Texas at home in very controversial fashion, then won their final six contests to clinch a spot in the Orange Bowl against Oklahoma.

Two weeks prior to the Orange Bowl and five days before Christmas, an alleged on-campus incident involving three key starters – All-American leading rusher Ben Cowins, leading receiver Donny Bobo and running back Michael Forrest – gave Holtz no choice but to follow his values and suspend the star trio for the biggest game of the year and most impactful of their careers.

“I get a call on Christmas Day from Coach Holtz and I thought he was going to wish me a Merry Christmas,” Calcagni said. “He goes ‘Cal I just want you to know that I had to suspend three of the starting four in the backfield’.”

On top of all that, All-American offensive lineman Leotis Harris suffered a knee injury in practice forcing him to miss the game. With all of these absences, Arkansas was anywhere from an 18 to 24-point underdog to the Sooners.

Oh, and another thing. Reserve running back Roland Sales was bumped up the depth chart due to the suspensions, but the Hogs almost lost him, too, for the for the showdown.

“I had caught the flu going into that game so with all that comes from that my performance in practices were really weak because I had the chills and shakes,” Sales said. “My flu broke on game day and I was feeling like myself, but I had lost 10 pounds so I was lighter.”

With nothing left to do but settle things on the field, Holtz muttered the infamous ‘the last 22 players out of this locker room are going to have to start this ball game’ and the rest is history. Holtz and Calcagni were the final two to run out.

“He held me back then said ‘you and I are going to be the last ones out on the field,” Calcagni added. “It seemed like it was forever and I just waited and waited, then he says ‘now, we’re on!'”

As one of the next men up, Sales made a pledge to his teammates days before the game following a practice.

“I never spoke during practice, I was a sophomore and what not,” Sales said. “I just told the guys that I have been ill these last few days, but when game time comes I am going to give everything I got to the best of my ability and make sure I do not disappoint you guys.”

And, boy, did Sales deliver.

The vaunted Razorback defense led by legendary mind Monte Kiffin had another masterful performance and Sales gashed the Sooners to the tune of 205 yards, a then Orange Bowl record that stood for two decades. The Hogs thumped the Sooners 31-6 to complete one of the biggest upsets in College Football history.

“Nobody said anything about the record during the game, all we were worried about was winning,” Sales said. “I remember when the game was over I looked up at the scoreboard and said to myself ‘we beat them’. That was all I was wanting and all of the record stuff came later.

“It was like us against the world.”

Breaking Down To Build Back Up

Rick Minter has coached at multiple levels of football for a half century and is currently a Senior Defensive Analyst for his son, Jesse Minter, who was named the new head coach of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens in January.

Three of Minter’s stops were under Holtz: first in the early stages as a graduate assistant at Arkansas in 1978, defensive coordinator at both Notre Dame (1992-93) and then Holtz’s final stop at South Carolina (2004).

Minter remembers the brilliance of Holtz being able to break down both the coaches and team during the week to the point when game day arrived everyone associated with the program knew their assignments in and out.

Holtz was extra intense during weeks when his teams were considered the underdog.

“He never wanted a team to feel good about itself because he was afraid they would not work as hard, that they would get complacent or lazy” Minter said. “Throughout the week he would tear his team and coaches down. As the week went on the confidence built and then the Friday night speech was always wonderful because it was just Lou Holtz wisdom, storytelling and philosophy, things like that. Towards the end of almost every speech he would say ‘hey fellas – it does not have to be close’.

“He would just motivate in such a way that you tear them down, you build them up, let them work and by the time Friday night came (just prior to game day) we were so invincible and we were going to destroy them.”

Rick Minter with his mentor Lou Holtz at Notre Dame. (Photo credit: Rick Minter)

Holtz did not become beloved by being a rough-nosed disciplinarian, though. The loyalty he demanded out of his coaches and players was reciprocated.

Not only did Holtz set Minter up with his first position coaching job in 1979 at Louisiana Tech, he gave his protege the first opportunity on the big stage at Notre Dame in the early nineties as defensive coordinator. After two seasons in South Bend, Minter was hired for his first head coaching job at Cincinnati where he led the Bearcats for 10 seasons.

Minter’s staff across that decade included names such as John Harbaugh, Rex Ryan, Mike Tomlin and former Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman.

Minter was let go from Cincinnati after going 5-7 in 2003. Who was the first person he heard from? None other than the man who gave him two previous chances.

“It hurts you, it devastates you,” Minter said of being fired. “Lou Holtz called and the very first few words he uttered was those of thoughtfulness and condolence. He told me that just because you get fired at a job does not mean that you are a bad person or coach. There is nothing wrong with you, you just need a fresh start somewhere else so you just have to take this and move on.”

This was right at the backend of Holtz’s coaching career at South Carolina, a program he took from winless in Year One to consecutive Outback Bowl triumphs in 2000 and 2001. Minter signed a two-year contract with the Gamecocks, but the majority of the staff was let go when Holtz announced his retirement in 2004.

If Minter took anything from Holtz in the 50 years he knew him, it was that his multi-time boss always stayed true to himself.

“Lou had a standard that he wanted the players and coaches to live up to,” Minter began. “He hardly ever compromised and that was the belief system. He had a way of taking over a losing program – and he did it six straight times in college coaching – came in, whipped up his magic and discipline then made players believe they were better than perhaps what they were.”

Through all of the times Holtz made his staff and players feel like failures to start a week to then unstoppable on the eve of a game, his pupils now teach the grit and loyalty they learned from him.

“I love Lou, I appreciate him,” Minter continued. “He helped me so much in the first half of my career for my philosophy, my convictions and my principles. I am sitting here at 71 years old eternally grateful for what Lou did for me. I look at the influence I have had on different coaches and who I have had pass through my doors, I am very proud of the guys who have come and done it with me that I have had influence on.”

