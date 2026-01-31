Lou Holtz's son gives health update on former Arkansas head football coach

A source confirmed with HawgBeat on Thursday that former Arkansas head football coach and College Football Hall of Famer Lou Holtz, 89, had entered hospice care.

Tim Brando, who now works for FOX Sports but was Holtz’s colleague at CBS Sports from 1996-98 when the latter took a two-year break from coaching, mentioned on X Friday that he exchanged text messages with Holtz’s son, Skip Holtz, who said his father is “still fighting the fight.”

Skip Holtz’s brother, Kevin Holtz, took to Facebook to give an update from the family on Friday and stated that their father is “presently facing a health challenge” from the comfort of his home in Florida.

“While this is a challenging time, our focus is on maintaining his comfort, quality of life and care in his Orlando home,” the post continued. “As family has always been the highest importance to Coach, we are holding to each other and focusing on making every moment and day count. The whole family appreciates your thoughts, prayers, and support but ask for privacy as we navigate this journey. Psalm 41:3.”

Holtz led Arkansas from 1977-83 and amassed a 61-21-2 (37-18-1 SWC) record. He won three bowl games with the Hogs, including the infamous upset over No. 2 Oklahoma in the 1978 Orange Bowl.

Over the course of his more than three-decade career, Holtz was also head coach at William & Mary (1969-71), NC State (1972-75), Minnesota (1984-85), Notre Dame (1986-96) and South Carolina (1999-2004).

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.