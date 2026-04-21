Malique Ewin announces decision on Arkansas future

Arkansas post Malique Ewin has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Joe Tipton on Tuesday. He is still waiting for his waiver to be approved by the NCAA.

Arkansas big man Malique Ewin is entering the @TransferPortal, he told @On3.



The 6-10 senior averaged 9.8 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 1.1 BPG this season. He will need a waiver to gain an additional year of eligibility.https://t.co/Ezf9rGCkX9 pic.twitter.com/BEeeZPywxZ — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 21, 2026

The 6-foot-10 Georgia native was plucked out of the transfer portal from Florida State a year ago and played in 37 games with four starts. Ewin had his ups and downs while averaging 9.8 points, 5.7 rebounds 1.1 blocks and 1 assist per game while shooting 58% from the field.

Ewin’s production really picked up in the final month of the season and he posted three double-doubles in the Arkansas’ final six games in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

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