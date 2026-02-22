Malique Ewin bounces back with strong performance in Hogs’ win over Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE — Malique Ewin didn’t have the kind of performance he knew he was capable of three days ago against Alabama. He scored zero points and brought in four rebounds, but the two glaring misses were two putback dunk misses in overtime that would have either won or tied the game.

That kind of performance lit a fire under him, and he bounced back in a big way in the Razorbacks (20-7, 9-4 SEC) win over the Missouri Tigers (18-9, 8-6 SEC) on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

”I told them yesterday I was going to come out here with energy, high energy and just do what I do,” Ewin said postgame. “Because I know I wasn’t performing the best the last time we played.”

Ewin finished the game with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting and went a perfect 4-of-4 on free throw attempts. He added eight rebounds — three of which were offensive boards — and had a ferocious block in the second half.

A change of pace, Ewin started the second half in place of Nick Pringle, who told head coach John Calipari he was okay if the Florida State transfer took the floor out of the break.

”Malique Ewin played pretty good in the first half,” Calipari said. “As I’m out near the bench, Nick Pringle says to me, ‘If you want to start Malique Ewin, because he played really good. I’m fine.’ He said, ‘Now I’m not telling you what to do. You do what you want to do, but I’m telling you that wouldn’t bother me in the least.’”

Calipari added that how you practice is how you play, and he’s been on Ewin about that all the way up until shoot around Saturday.

”If you’re looking to cut every corner, like you think, ‘I’m going to walk in the game and I’m going to …’ No, you’re behind the action,” Calipari said. “So that’s all I’ve been on him about, including today’s shoot around. And he’s getting better. He’s learning.

“Look, by the end of the year, if we get him right, that makes us even better and it makes Nick, we can roll Nick into the role that he’s best at.”

Ewin wasn’t the only player who brought the juice on Saturday. The Hogs had five of seven finish in double figures with scoring. Calipari said he was worried about a possible hangover after an emotional loss on the road, but the team showed up ready to compete.

”I did not know what to expect, and I was prepared to defend them if they just didn’t have it today,” Calipari said. “I was ready…that Alabama game, where you make more baskets, more threes, six or seven turns, they have 12 – that’s more possessions. Six blocks against one block, and you lose, and it’s on the road and it’s crazy. Wouldn’t you expect a letdown in this game? I did.

”So, I was ready for it, and what I told the staff, ‘If they really come out and give us something, they’re better than I thought.’ Because half of this is the mental part of it, especially now.”

Arkansas will remain home and face the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. CT and the game will air on ESPN2.

