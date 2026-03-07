Malique Ewin comes up big in second half to give Arkansas win over Missouri

Malique Ewin has had an up-and-down season, and one of those ups came late in the game against the Missouri Tigers (18-11, 18-0 SEC) as the Hogs closed the regular season with a win in Columbia.

Ewin’s first half was paltry, just two points and two rebounds with a turnover and a steal in eight minutes of action. He — along with his fellow frontcourt members — allowed 22 points in the paint in the first 20 minutes, and Mark Mitchell had 14 of his 32 in the first half.

But whatever happened in the locker room at halftime, Ewin came out a brand new man. He scored 15 points in the second half and overtime periods, with nine of those coming in overtime. It was Ewin who sank four free throws — sandwiched around a T.O. Barrett layup — in the closing seconds to seal the win for Arkansas.

ALSO READ: Social media reacts to No. 20 Arkansas’ win over Missouri

”What it all came down to in the end was Malique Ewin,” head coach John Calipari said postgame. “Made free throws, got two big rebounds, made that three.”

It’s also impossible to talk about Ewin’s scoring without talking about an area in which he came up big where he’s been virtually non-existent all season long: the three-point line.

In the overtime period, the Razorbacks held a one-point advantage with a little over two-and-a-half minutes remaining in the game. He camped out in the corner, and no Missouri player seemed to pay him any mind. Why would they? He’d only hit two threes all season long.

That’s when he hit his third.

BIG MAN THREEEE 😤 pic.twitter.com/fHqs3KZk0Z — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 7, 2026

”I know he can shoot,” Calipari said. “We do five-minute shooting drill, this kid’s making 60, 70 shots. He can shoot. I just need him to play with unbelievable energy and effort. Sprint the floor. Never jog. And I tell him to do the easy stuff really hard. Sprinting doesn’t take skill.”

To go along with his scoring efforts, Ewin nearly put up a double-double and had nine rebounds. More impressive than that is that four of those boards came on the offensive side of the ball. He also logged two blocked shots.

Ewin’s rollercoaster season has made him somewhat unreliable game-to-game, but if he can turn it on in March, that’s what matters. Calipari said he talked to Ewin Friday night about what he could be.

”I said, ‘I’m not giving up on you. I’m not,’” Calipari recalled. “And I said,’ but I can’t do it for you’. And I want to tell you a story about a kid. Chris Wilcox…Played at Maryland. Okay, did not play his freshman year, hardly at all. Matter of fact, his sophomore year, halfway through the year, wasn’t starting, playing that much, but he had a game like Malique just had, and Maryland went on a run, and they won the national title, and he was a first-round draft pick and had a long career.

“I mean, I said, that could be you, but you got to go and get by stuff. Play with unbelievable energy.”

The win over Missouri was somewhat meaningless for the Hogs in terms of SEC Tournament conversation. Arkansas had already secured a double-bye next weekend in Nashville. But it also became Calipari’s 900th career win.

Arkansas will wait to learn their SEC Tournament opponent and will face that team on Friday, March 13.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.