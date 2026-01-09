Mammoth All-Sun Belt offensive tackle picks Arkansas

Louisiana transfer offensive lineman Bryant Williams has committed to Arkansas, it was announced Thursday evening. Williams is the 26th player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and has one year of eligibility remaining.

The Lake Charles (La.) product presents a challenge for opposing defensive linemen standing 6-foot-7 and 335 pounds. Through 11 games this season, Williams posted an overall offensive grade of 68.3, a 69.1 run block grade and a 66.4 pass block grade according to Pro Football Focus in 719 snaps at left tackle and gave up zero sacks. He played in 36 career games for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Williams was a consensus 3-star prospect and the 50th overall player in Louisiana in the class of 2022.

Official player bio:

2024 (Redshirt Sophomore)

Played in 12 games, starting games against Grambling (8/31), Troy (11/23) and ULM (11/30) … graded out at 90 percent or better in seven games during the season, highlighted by a 100-rating in 41 snaps against South Alabama (11/16) … graded at 97-percent against Arkansas State (11/9) and 91 percent at ULM (11/30) … part of an offensive line that ranked fifth nationally in fewest tackles for loss allowed (3.58 per game), 18th in total offense, and 44th in rushing offense.



2023 (Redshirt Freshman)

Participated in all 13 games in his inaugural season with the Ragin’ Cajuns … played primarily on the team’s PAT protection before earning his first career start against Jacksonville State (Dec. 16) in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl … saw action on the offensive line in games against Northwestern State (Sept. 2), UAB (Sept. 16), Minnesota (Sept. 30), Troy (Nov. 18), ULM (Nov. 25) and Jax State.

2022 (Freshman)

Injured in preseason camp and missed the entire season … earned a redshirt.

HIGH SCHOOL

Listed as a three-star and the No. 55 prospect in Louisiana by 247Sports.com…Tabbed a First Team All-District performer and was nominated to participate in the I-10 Bowl following his senior season…Helped his team to a deep run in the 2021 state playoffs…Earned LSWA Class 1A All-State honors as a junior at Grand Lake…Finished as a runner-up in the state title game…Also played defensive line and threw shot put in high school…Picked the Ragin’ Cajuns over Colorado and Tulane.

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

