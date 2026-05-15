McElvain's three innings save the day for Arkansas to even series against Kentucky

No. 12 Arkansas (35-19, 16-13 SEC) used more eighth-inning magic to even the series against Kentucky (31-19, 13-16 SEC) with a 5-4 win. The Razorbacks manufactured a run in the top of the eighth. Maika Niu led off the inning with a walk and stole second before coming around to score on a Nolan Souza double.

After committing 2 errors Thursday, the Razorbacks committed 3 more Friday, but great pitching from Ethan McElvain avoided a second straight loss due to poor defense. In the bottom of the eighth. McElvain looked to secure an easy 1-2-3 inning before Reese Robinett dropped a can of corn popup that hit off the heel of his glove. Ethan Hindle doubled to right center, but Niu cut the ball off before it got to the wall and forced Kentucky head coach and third base coach Nick Mingione to hold the tying run at third.

McElvain then struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth for the fifth win of the season.

After Kentucky brought in starter Jaxon Jelkin to close down game 1, Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn went to Ethan McElvain for a nine out save with the tying run at second and no outs in a 4-3 game after the first two reached against Steele Eaves. Although McElvain allowed an inherited runner to score, he stranded the go-ahead run at third.

Arkansas scored its first 2 runs of the game on a pair of solo home runs from Zack Stewart in the third and Camden Kozeal in the fourth. Both are in the double-digit club with Stewart hitting his 10th of the season and the second in as many games. Kozeal extended his team lead to two with his 17th of the season.

Kentucky got a run back in the home half of the third. Braxton Van Cleave hit a seeing-eye single up the middle to score a run but ran straight into Kozeal, who was standing in the basepath between first and second. Van Cleave remained on the ground and the game entered a long delay as Van Cleave needed the stretcher to be helped off the field.

Gabe Gaeckle worked into the sixth inning for the first time since March 13, striking out 7 in 5 ⅓ innings on 2-run ball.

Arkansas closes the regular season against Kentucky 1 p.m. Saturday. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

No. 12 Arkansas (34-19, 15-13 SEC) looks to avoid its first series loss since April 18 with a bounceback win in the middle game of the series against Kentucky (31-19, 13-15 SEC) after dropping the series opener 4-3. The Razorbacks are also down to No. 8 in the SEC standings, the last single bye for the SEC Tournament next week in Hoover, Ala. Ole Miss and Tennessee both came into Friday’s play one game behind Arkansas. The Razorbacks hold the direct tiebreaker over the Rebels by virtue of their series win earlier this year.

The Razorbacks also slipped two spots in the Rating Percentage Index (RPI) down to No. 28 and were leapfrogged by Kentucky. Attached below is an RPI rooting guide with teams 16-32 coming into Friday. It is in Arkansas’ best interest for all the teams listed on the left to lose.

Kentucky sends lefty Ben Cleaver (2-3, 3.57 ERA) to the mound while Arkansas sends righty Gabe Gaeckle (5-3, 4.47 ERA).

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

3B TJ Pompey

C Ryder Helfrick

DH Kuhio Aloy

SS Camden Kozeal

CF Maika Niu

2B Nolan Souza

1B Alexander Peck

RF Zack Stewart

RHP Gabe Gaeckle



Kentucky:

CF Jayce Tharnish

SS Tyler Bell

2B Luke Lawrence

DH Ethan Hindle

RF Braxton Van Cleave

LF Will Marcy

1B Hudson Brown

C Owen Jenkins

3B Caeden Cloud

LHP Ben Cleaver

Bottom 9th:

Marcy struck out swinging, 1 out

Brown struck out looking, 2 outs

Jenkins struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 9th:

Helfrick grounded out to third, 1 out

Aloy struck out swinging, 2 outs

Kozeal singled to center

Kozeal advanced to second on a wild pitch

Niu walked

Kozeal to third on a wild pitch, Niu to second

Souza struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Christian Turner to right field

Tharnish grounded out to the pitcher, 1 out

Bell reached on a missed catch error by the first baseman

Lawrence struck out swinging, 2 outs

Hindle doubled to right center, Bell to third

Campbell struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 8th:

Niu walked

Nile Adcock replaced Harris

Niu stole second

Souza doubled to left center, Niu scored, Arkansas 5, Kentucky 4

Robinett grounded out, pitcher to second to first, bunt, sacrifice, Souza to third, 1 out

Stewart walked

Landon Schaefer replaced Stewart at first base

Ruiz struck out swinging, 2 outs

Schaefer stole second

Pompey struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 7th:

Reese Robinett replaced Peck at first base

Lawrence singled to center

Hindle doubled to center, Lawrence to third, Lawrence scored on an error by the center fielder, Arkansas 4, Kentucky 3

Ethan McElvain replaced Eaves

Tagger Tyson replaced Hansen

Tyson struck out swinging, 1 out

Hindle advanced to third on a pickoff error by the pitcher

Marcy walked

Brown reached on a fielder’s choice, sacrifice, bunt, Hindle scored, Marcy to second, Brown to first, Kentucky 4, Arkansas 4

Jenkins grounded out to the pitcher, Marcy to third, Brown to second, 2 outs

Cloud struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Stewart struck out swinging, 1 out

Burkley Bounds replaced Soucie

Ruiz doubled to right

Pompey grounded out to third, 2 outs

Helfrick walked

Aloy doubled to left, Ruiz scored, Helfrick to third, Arkansas 4, Kentucky 2

Leighton Harris replaced Bounds

Kozeal grounded out, pitcher to first, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

Marcy struck out swinging, 1 out

Brown singled to right

Jenkins singled to right, Brown to second

Steele Eaves replaced Gaeckle

Cloud struck out looking, 2 outs

Tharnish singled to second, Brown to third, Jenkins to second

Bell struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Jackson Soucie replaced Austin

Kozeal flied out to center, 1 out

Niu struck out swinging, 2 outs

Souza walked

Peck grounded into a fielder’s choice, Souza out at second, short to second, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Lawrence flied out to right, 1 out

Hindle struck out swinging, 2 outs

Hansen lined out to center, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Peck grounded out to third, 1 out

Stewart walked

Ruiz singled to left, Stewart to second

Pompey walked, Stewart to third, Ruiz to second

Ira Austin replaced Cleaver

Helfrick grounded into a fielder’s choice, second to short, Stewart scored, Ruiz to third, Pompey out at second, 2 outs, Arkansas 3, Kentucky 2

Helfrick stole second

Aloy struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Brown homered to left center, Kentucky 2, Arkansas 2

Jenkins struck out swinging, 1 out

Cloud walked

Tharnish struck out swinging, 2 outs

Bell flied out to right, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Hansen replaced Van Cleave in right

Aloy struck out looking, 1 out

Kozeal homered to right, Arkansas 2, Kentucky 1

Niu struck out swinging, 2 outs

Souza flied out to center, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Tharnish hit by a pitch

Bell flied out to left, 1 out

Tharnish stole second

Lawrence walked

Hindle flied out to right, 2 outs

Van Cleave singled to center, Tharnish scored, Lawrence to third, Van Cleave to second, Kentucky 1, Arkansas 1

Carson Hansen replaced Van Cleave at second

Marcy grounded out to first, 3 outs

Seeing-eye single gets through with 2 outs between Kozeal and Souza. Braxton Van Cleave didn’t see Kozeal in the baseline and got trucked. He’s been down for a while but at least was sitting up for a while. Kozeal is okay. Van Cleave left on a stretcher.

Top 3rd:

Stewart homered to right center, Arkansas 1, Kentucky 0

Ruiz flied out to right, 1 out

Pompey struck out swinging, 2 outs

Helfrick flied out to right, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Marcy walked

Brown singled to right, Marcy to second

Jenkins struck out looking, 1 out

Marcy out at second on a pickoff, pitcher to second, 2 outs

Cloud struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Kozeal grounded out to second, 1 out

Niu popped up to second, 2 outs

Souza singled to short

Peck flied out to right, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Tharnish flied out to right, 1 out

Bell struck out swinging, 2 outs

Lawrence singled to left

Hindle singled to center, Lawrence to third, Hindle to second

Van Cleave flied out to left, 3 outs

Top 1st:

Ruiz grounded out to the pitcher, 1 out

Pompey grounded out to short, 2 outs

Helfrick doubled to left center

Aloy popped up to second, 3 outs

RPI Rooting Guide:

Below is an RPI rooting guide for the rest of Thursday with the scores at time of publication. Arkansas needs the teams on the left to lose to help them in the RPI.

No.16 Wake Forest @ Duke (93) (Wake Forest wins 7-2)

No. 17 Oregon State v. Air Force (156) (Air Force leads 8-5, T7)

No. 18 West Virginia v. TCU (49) (TCU wins 4-0)

No. 19 Kansas @ BYU (78) (Kansas leads 7-6, T9)

No. 20 Cincy v. TTU (131) (5 p.m. doubleheader, ESPN+) (Texas Tech wins game 1 6-5, Cincinnati wins game 2 8-7)

No. 21 Oregon v. USC (8) (Oregon leads 4-2, T7)

No. 22 Virginia @ Louisville (94) (Louisville wins 12-2)

No. 23 Oklahoma neut. Tennessee (26) (Tennessee leads 3-1, B7)

No. 24 Missouri State @ Kennesaw State (83) (Missouri State wins 5-3)

No. 25 Coastal Carolina @ Louisiana (42) (Coastal Carolina wins 6-0)

No. 26 Tennessee neut. Oklahoma (23) (Tennessee leads 3-1, B7)

No. 28 Arkansas @ Kentucky (27) (Arkansas wins 5-4)

No. 29 Mercer v. East Tennessee State (86) (Mercer wins 9-7)

No. 30 UCF v. Kansas State (59) (Kansas State wins 5-4)

No. 31 Jacksonville State @ DBU (75) (DBU wins 10-6)

No. 32 Boston College v. GT (2) (Georgia Tech wins 14-1)

SEC Standings Guide:

17-12 Florida @ LSU (Florida wins 11-1)

16-13 Mississippi State @ Texas A&M (Texas A&M wins 11-9)

16-13 Arkansas @ Kentucky (Arkansas wins 5-4)

15-14 Ole Miss @ Alabama (Ole Miss wins 9-0)

14-14 Tennessee neut. Oklahoma (Tennessee leads 3-1, B7)

14-14 Oklahoma neut. Tennessee (Tennessee leads 3-1, B7)