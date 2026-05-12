Measurables for Razorbacks at the NBA Combine

The NBA Combine is here, and there are four Razorbacks participating this week in Chicago, Illinois.

Darius Acuff Jr., Trevon Brazile, Billy Richmond III and Meleek Thomas are the four Razorbacks who will participate in the NBA Combine. Acuff is most likely done with college basketball, as he’s a projected top five pick. Brazile is out of eligibility, so the professional ranks are his only option.

Thomas and Richmond, however, have maintained their collegiate eligibility. That means they can get feedback, talk to NBA scouts and executives and work out in front of them all while still having a return to college in their back pockets.

The official combine measurements have been released for all four of the Razorbacks.

Darius Acuff Jr.

Height: 6-foot-2 inches

Weight: 185.8 pounds

Wingspan: 6-foot-7 inches

Standing reach: 8-foot-2.5 inches

Hand length (inches): 8.75

Hand width (inches): 10.5

Meleek Thomas

Height: 6-foot-3 inches

Weight: 189.6 pounds

Wingspan: 6-foot-6 3/4 inches

Standing reach: 8-foot-4

Hand length (inches): 8

Hand width (inches): 7.5

Billy Richmond III

Height: 6-foot-5 3/4 inches

Weight: 195.4 pounds

Wingspan: 6-foot-8 inches

Standing reach: 8-foot-5 inches

Hand length (inches): 9

Hand width (inches): 9.25

Trevon Brazile

Height: 6-foot-9.5 inches

Weight: 225.6 pounds

Wingspan: 7-foot-3 3/4 inches

Standing reach: 9-foot-1 inch

Hand length (inches): 9

Hand width (inches): 10.25

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