Meleek Thomas announces plans for next season

Arkansas freshman guard Meleek Thomas is declaring for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, he announced on his Instagram Monday.

The “Robin” to Darius Acuff Jr.’s “Batman”, Thomas’ strong play was somewhat overshadowed, but he showed out as a freshman in a Razorback uniform. He was second on the team in scoring at 15.6 points per game and brought in 3.8 rebounds and dished out 2.5 assists per game.

The Overtime Elite alum scored at least 17 points in each of Arkansas’s NCAA Tournament games and gave the Hogs a hot start against High Point by scoring 10 of the first 19 points of the game. In the SEC Tournament against Ole Miss, he dropped 29 and went 4-of-7 from deep.

Thomas earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors in the last week of the regular season, when he posted an average of 21.5 points and 4.5 rebounds against Texas and Missouri. In that game against the Tigers, he scored 30 points with five threes.

Thomas finished the SEC season shooting 48.7% from three, which is a school record in just league games. The previous high was 47.4% set by Rotnei Clarke in 2011.

Official Bio

Meleek Thomas

6-5, 185, G

Pittsburgh, Pa. || Overtime Elite – City Reapers (Ga.)

X – @ThomasMeleek • Instagram – @leek

Publication Rating National Rank Positional Rank State Rank Rivals 5 Star 7 2 SG — On3 Composite 5 Star 11 2 SG 2 GA ESPN 5 Star 11 3 PG 1 PA 247Sports 5 Star 12 2 SG 2 GA 247 Composite 5 Star 12 2 PG 2 GA On3 4 Star 23 7 SG 2 GA

High School:

• 2025 McDonald’s All-American

• Jordan Brand Classic

• 2025 Iverson Classic

• 2025 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Boys High School All-America (HM)

• Named to the 2024-25 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Boys High School Player of the Year Top Watch List (1 of 50)

• Listed 10th on the NBADraftRoom.com 2026 Mock NBA Draft and 18th on NBADraft.net.

• In the summer of 2025, participated in the Chris Paul and Jayson Tatum High School and College Elite Camps

• During the OTE regular season, averaged 31.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.

• #8 on the USA TODAY High School Sports basketball rankings: Top 15 players in the 2025 class.

• 2023-24 MaxPreps honorable mention All-America and second team Junior All-America.

• In the summer of 2024, participated in The Program Classic Boys All-Star Game in New York City and the NBA Top 100 Camp this past week … Played in the 2023 and 2024 SLAM Summer Classic.

• 2022-23 honorable mention Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School All-America and first team MaxPreps All-Sophomore All-America.

• Two-time Pittsburgh Tribune-Review HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Year (2023 and 2024).

• Two-time first team 4A All-State.

• Led Lincoln Park Performing Art Charter School l(Midland, Pa.) to back-to-back 4A PIAA Championships in 2023 and 2024.

• Averaged a double-double as a junior with 23.5 points and 10.8 rebounds while adding 5.8 assists and 3.3 steals per game. • Lincoln Park went 28-3, winning WPIAL 4A titles.

• Scored 1,750 points in three years at Lincoln Park.

• Averaged 20.3 points (ninth best in the Nike EYBL), 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for New Heights Lightning NYC in the spring of 2024.

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