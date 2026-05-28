Meleek Thomas makes decision between Arkansas, NBA Draft

Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas is staying in the NBA Draft, it was reported Thursday by DraftExpress.

Thomas was instrumental in the Razorbacks’ success last year and averaged 15.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds, and he dished out 2.5 assists per game.

The Overtime Elite alum scored at least 17 points in each of Arkansas’s NCAA Tournament games and gave the Hogs a hot start against High Point by scoring 10 of the first 19 points of the game. In the SEC Tournament against Ole Miss, he dropped 29 and went 4-of-7 from deep.

Thomas was named SEC Freshman of the Week in the final week of the regular season, when he scored an average of 21.5 and 4.5 rebounds in two games against Texas and Missouri. He finished the season shooting 48.7% from deep in SEC-only games, which is a school record.

The Pittsburgh native has been mocked somewhere toward the end of the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. He performed in the NBA Combine before making his decision to stay in the draft and measured at 6-foot-2 inches, 185.8 pounds, had a wingspan of 6-foot-7 inches and a standing reach of 8-foot-2.5 inches. He didn’t play in any of the combine scrimmages.

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