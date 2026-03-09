Meleek Thomas named SEC Freshman of the Week

Arkansas freshman guard Meleek Thomas was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native earned the award after he averaged 21.5 points and 4.5 rebounds last week in games against Texas and Missouri. He scored a career-high 30 points against Missouri in his freshman counterpart Darius Acuff Jr.’s absence and hit five three-pointers in that game as well.

Meleek Thomas is your SEC Freshman of the Week following a career-high 30-point performance at Missouri. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2i9eB4WyR3 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 9, 2026

He was initially credited with just 28 points after the game, but a bucket was incorrectly given to Trevon Brazile in that game, so he finished with 30, per a school spokesperson.

Thomas finished the SEC season shooting 48.7% from three, which is a school record in just league games. The previous high was 47.4% set by Rotnei Clarke in 2011.

On the season, Thomas averaged 15.4 points per game to go along with 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists with 1.5 steals. He’s a 41.7% three-point shooter and a 42.8% shooter from the field overall.

More HawgBeat Arkansas Basketball Content