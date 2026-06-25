Meleek Thomas selected by Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Draft

Arkansas freshman guard Meleek Thomas was selected with the 34th overall pick of the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-3 Pittsburgh (Pa.) native is the second Razorback to come off the board, joining Darius Acuff Jr. with whom Thomas paired with to form the top scoring freshmen duo in Division I since 2019-20. Acuff went seventh overall to the Sacramento Kings.

Thomas was tabbed to the SEC All-Freshman Team after averaging 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 43.5% from the field, 41.6% from three-point range, and 84.3% from the charity stripe. He played in all 37 of Arkansas’ games this past season with 21 starts.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1 and then get 50% off your first year for new members, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.