Memphis tight end commits to Arkansas out of transfer portal

Memphis tight end Matt Adcock has committed to Arkansas, he told HawgBeat on Thursday morning.

Adcock spent one season at Memphis under new Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield. He logged 12 receptions for 70 yards and three touchdowns last season and had at least one reception in nine games.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Adcock is the fourth Memphis player to follow Silverfield to Arkansas from Memphis. He is the 20th transfer portal commitment of the cycle for the Razorbacks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Adcock had an overall grade of 59.5, was 55.9 in receiving, 57.0 in pass blocking and 64.2 in run blocking in 338 total snaps.

Official Bio:

2023-2024 (at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC)

• Appeared in 19 games over two seasons

• Made six tackles as a freshman in 2023



Prior to Memphis/Personal

• A native of Raleigh, Mississippi, who played his high school football at Simpson Academy

• As a senior, recorded 42 tackles, 62 assists, 5 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 2 INT, 4 PBU

• Made 32 tackles, 58 assists, 9 tackles for loss, half a sack, three pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles during his junior season

• As a sophomore, made 23 tackles, 38 assists, four tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a recovery

• In baseball, batted .405 with six home runs and 48 RBI, earning Class AAAAA All-MAIS honors