Memphis transfer quarterback commits to Arkansas

Memphis transfer quarterback AJ Hill has committed to Arkansas, he confirmed Monday. Hill is the eighth player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and has four years of eligibility remaining. He is also the third player from Memphis to follow Ryan Silverfield to Arkansas.

The Warner Robins (Ga.) native was a consensus four-star prospect in the class of 2025 as the nation’s 17th-ranked signal caller. He had a host of Power Four offers including Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others.

Hill appeared in two games this season, completing 19 of his 32 passes for 223 yards and a touchdowns with one interception.

Official player bio:

• Consensus four-star recruit.

• Ranked as the No. 5 QB in the country and No. 61 ranked player nationally by ESPN.

• Also rated as the No. 10 quarterback in the class of 2025 by 247 Sports.

• Threw for over 10,000 yards as a four-year starter at Houston County HS.

• Averaged over 300 yards per game and totaled 129 passing touchdowns in his high school career, holding a career completion percentage of 65 percent.

• Invited to Navy All-American Bowl … 2025 Polynesian Bowl All-Star.

• Chose Memphis over Florida, Georgia, Alabama and others.

• Native of Warner Robins, Georgia.

Other Arkansas Transfer Portal Commitments

• DB Christian Harrison

• K Braeden McAlister and LS Adam Johnston

• OL Malachi Breland

• K Max Gilbert

• WR Jamari Hawkins

• LB Ja’Quavion Smith

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

Another new rule is that five days after the hiring of a new head coach, a 15-day portal window will open for the players on that team. However, this only applies to coaching changes after Jan. 2. Therefore, this likely won’t affect Arkansas.

