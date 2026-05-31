Mid-Game pitching meltdown sends Arkansas packing, Kansas advances to first ever Super

No. 2 seed Arkansas (41-22, 17-13 SEC) allowed 11 unanswered runs and saw their season come to a close in the regionals for the third time in 4 seasons as No. 1 seed Kansas (44-16, 22-8 Big 12) advanced to its first Super Regional in school history, 13-10.

Arkansas jumped out to a 5-0 lead thanks to 5 hits in the first 3 innings, including a solo home run from Ryder Helfrick, his 18th of the season.

Ethan McElvain made his first start in a Razorback uniform and held Kansas in check through the first 3 innings but began to tire as he approached his season-high in pitch count. McElvain’s season-high in pitch count was 52 and coach Dave Van Horn opted to send him back out to start the top of the fourth at 49 pitches.

After striking out the leadoff hitter, a home run and three straight singles immediately pulled Kansas to within 5-2, forcing Van Horn to the bullpen for Cole Gibler.

Former Razorback Max Soliz Jr. greeted Gibler with an RBI single before Tyson LeBlanc, who hit a game-tying home run earlier in the regional against Arkansas, did himself one better by hitting a go-ahead 3-run blast 440 feet to center field.

MR. CLUTCH, TYSON LEBLANC 💣@_TysonLeBlanc crushes a 3-run HR for his 24th of the season!!!



TOP 4 | Kansas 6, Arkansas 5 pic.twitter.com/PQySwJnToX — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) May 31, 2026

Kansas never trailed in the game after LeBlanc’s home run. Feeling the effects of 9 extra innings against Northeastern from the morning, Arkansas turned to Colin Fisher in a leverage spot. Fisher was charged with 4 runs in 1 ⅓ innings of work. A costly potential double play ball that was booted by TJ Pompey led to 2 more Kansas runs in the fifth.

After throwing just 5 pitches against Kansas Saturday, James DeCremer could not find the strike zone again, throwing just 5 of his 20 pitches for strikes and giving Kansas 2 more insurance runs.

Kansas took an 11-5 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning with Arkansas acting as the home team. The tying run never got back up to the plate.

Reliever Boede Rahe pitched for the third time in as many days and recorded the final 6 outs as Kansas punched its ticket to the Super Regional and now awaits the winner of the Atlanta Regional. Georgia and Oklahoma will play a deciding game 7 Monday.

No. 2 seed Arkansas (41-21) eliminated No. 4 seed Northeastern (39-22) in a 10-9 slugfest to advance to the Lawrence Regional final against host Kansas at Hoglund Ballpark on Sunday.

Reese Robinett went full “Big Country” mode, smashing two home runs and batted four in to finish 3 for 5 against the Huskies and Nolan Souza registered three hits with a long ball and 5 RBI. Cleanup batter Zack Stewart also knocked a home run for a Hogs lineup that finished with 11 hits.

The Razorbacks now must beat the Jayhawks, who beat them 5-3 on Saturday, twice to keep their season alive. First pitch is set for 5:06 p.m. CT and southpaw Ethan McElvain will be on the bump for Arkansas

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1 and then get 50% off your first year for new members, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

DH Zack Stewart

2B Nolan Souza

1B Reese Robinett

CF Maika Niu

RF Christian Turner

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Ethan McElvain

Kansas:

SS Tyson Leblanc

CF Tyson Owens

C Augusto Mungarrieta

1B Josh Dykhoff

2B Dariel Osoria

RF Jordan Bach

3B Dylan Schlotterback

LF Brady Ballinger

DH Max Soliz Jr.

RHP Mathis Nayral

Bottom 9th:

Robinett struck out swinging, 1 out

Niu homered to left, Kansas 13, Arkansas 10

Turner struck out swinging, 2 outs

Pompey struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 9th:

LeBlanc walked

Mark Brissey replaced Dossett

LeBlanc stole second

Owens struck out swinging, 1 out

Owens picked off of third, catcher to second to third to short, 2 outs

Mungarrieta struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Boede Rahe replaced Ritter

Ruiz doubled to left

Kozeal lined out to first, 1 out

Helfrick flied out to left, 2 outs

Ruiz to third on a wild pitch

Stewart homered to center, Ruiz scored, Kansas 13, Arkansas 9

Souza struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 8th:

James DeCremer replaced Lee

Mungarrieta walked

Dykhoff singled to center, Mungarrieta to second

Osoria singled to the pitcher, bunt, Mungarrieta to third, Dykhoff to second

Bach walked, Mungarrieta scored, Dykhoff to third, Osoria to second, Kansas 12, Arkansas 7

Cooper Dossett replaced DeCremer

Schlotterback flied out to right, Dykhoff scored, Osoria to third, Bach to second, 1 out, Kansas 13, Arkansas 7

Ballinger struck out swinging, 2 outs

Soliz flied out to left. 3 outs

Bottom 7th:

Souza struck out swinging, 1 out

Robinett singled to left

Niu doubled to left, Robinett to third

Turner struck out swinging, 2 outs

Pompey struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Ballinger doubled to right center

Soliz grounded out to third. 1 out

LeBlanc grounded out to short, 2 outs

Owens struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

Pompey singled to left

Pompey to second on a wild pitch

Ruiz struck out swinging, 1 out

Riane Ritter replaced West

Kozeal struck out swinging, 2 outs

Helfrick homered to left, Ruiz scored, Kansas 11, Arkansas 7

Stewart grounded out to first, 3 outs

Top 6th:

LeBlanc doubled to left center

Owens struck out swinging, 1 out

Mungarrieta hit by a pitch

LeBlanc to third on a wild pitch, Mungarrieta to second

Dykhoff homered to right, LeBlanc scored, Mungarrieta scored, Kansas 11, Arkansas 5

Osoria doubled to left

Bach flied out to left, 2 outs

Peyton Lee replaced Fisher in a 1-1 count

Schlotterback grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Stewart popped out to short, 1 out

Souza singled to first

Robinett flied out to left, 2 outs

Niu walked, Souza to second

Turner grounded out to second, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Dykhoff singled to right

Osoria flied out to left, 1 out

Colin Fisher replaced Gibler

Bach walked, Dykhoff to second

Schlotterback reached on a fielder’s choice to third, Dykhoff scored, Bach to third, throwing error charged to the third baseman, Kansas 7, Arkansas 5

Ballinger grounded out to second, 2 outs, Bach scored, Kansas 8, Arkansas 5

Soliz flied out to center, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Ruiz popped out to short, 1 out

Kozeal grounded out to first, 2 outs

Helfrick flied out to left, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Dykhoff struck out swinging, 1 out

Osoria homered to left, Arkansas 5, Kansas 1

Bach singled to right

Schlotterback singled to left, Bach to second

Ballinger singled to left, Bach scored, Schlotterback to third, Arkansas 5, Kansas 2

Cole Gibler replaced McElvain

Soliz singled to left, Schlotterback scored, Ballinger to second, Arkansas 5, Kansas 3

LeBlanc homered to center, Ballinger scored, Soliz scored, Kansas 6, Arkansas 5

Owens struck out swinging, 2 outs

Mungarrieta struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Stewart walked

Souza grounded into a fielder’s choice, second to short, 1 out

Robinett walked

Manning West replaced Schiedt

Niu singled to left center, Souza scored, Robinett to second, Arkansas 5, Kansas 0

Turner grounded into a fielder’s choice, second to short, Niu out at second, 2 outs, Robinett to third

Turner stole second

Pompey flied out to right, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Soliz struck out swinging, 1 out

LeBlanc lined out to right, 2 outs

Owens walked

Mungarrieta flied out to center, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Robinett walked

Niu singled to left, Robinett to second

Toby Schiedt replaced Nayral

Turner grounded out to the catcher, sacrifice, Robinett to third, Niu to second

Pompey fouled out to first, 2 outs

Ruiz singled to left, Robinett scored, Niu scored, Arkansas 3, Kansas 0

Kozeal singled to right, Ruiz scored, Arkansas 4, Kansas 0

Helfrick grounded out to third, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Osoria doubled to left center

Bach walked

Schlotterback grounded into a double play, pitcher to second to first, Bach out at second, 2 outs

Ballinger struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Ruiz flied out to right, 1 out

Kozeal struck out swinging, 2 outs

Helfrick homered to left, Arkansas 1, Kansas 0

Stewart walked

Souza grounded out to second, 3 outs

Top 1st: