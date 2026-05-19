Miikka Muurinen officially signs with Arkansas

Arkansas’ latest addition to the roster was officially announced by the program on Tuesday morning.

Miikka Muurinen, a Finnish prospect, was announced on the Arkansas social media accounts on Tuesday. He committed to the Razorbacks on April 27.

Muurinen, the No. 18 player in the nation according to Rivals, had been linked to the Arkansas program for a long time, taking his official visit to Fayetteville in Sept. 2024.

Miikka Muurinen is officially an Arkansas Razorback. ✍️🐗 pic.twitter.com/dnXBsGFiwx — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) May 19, 2026

He took his time in deciding his career path, as there was potential to simply enter the NBA Draft after playing overseas as opposed to playing college basketball.

Murrinen played for the Finland National Team and also played for KK Partizan Belgrade in the Euroleague, but left that program in February, according to basketnews.com.

The 19-year-old saw limited action with Partizan and averaged just 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in a little under eight minutes per game last season. Prior to his overseas ventures, he played for Sunrise Christian in Bel Aire, Kansas, in the Wichita area and at Arizona Compass Prep.

Another connection Muurinen has to the Natural State is that his father, Kimmo, played for Little Rock. His mother, Jenni, played basketball at North Carolina.

Muurinen joins Jordan Smith Jr. (No. 5 NATL), JJ Andrews (No. 19 NATL), Abdou Toure (No. 12 NATL) , Cooper Bowser (Furman) and Jeremiah Wilkinson (Georgia) as newcomers on the Razorback roster.

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