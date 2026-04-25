Mike Washington Jr. picked in fourth round of NFL Draft

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round, 122nd overall, of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Washington was one of the lone bright spots on the Razorbacks last season. He became Arkansas’ first 1,000-yard rusher since 2022 and scored 8 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry, plus he hauled in a receiving score.

TALK TO 'EM MIKE pic.twitter.com/xy83Gm3q9d — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 22, 2025

Washington put up huge numbers in the NFL Combine with a 4.33-second 40-yard dash, which matched Arkansas legend Darren McFadden’s time in 2008 and was fifth-highest for running backs since 2003.

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With the selection, Washington is the first Arkansas running back to be drafted since David Williams in 2018.

Washington is the second Razorback taken off the board in this year’s NFL Draft.

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