Mississippi defensive back commits to Arkansas

Seminary (Miss.) three-star 2027 safety Stanley Peters committed to Arkansas on Thursday.

The 5-foot-10, 165 pound Peters picked the Razorbacks over finalists Houston, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss. Peters visited Fayetteville the weekend of June 5 and the Hogs “positioned themselves well heading into his decision” according to Rivals’ Chad Simmons.

As a junior for Seminary, Peters compiled 31 tackles (27 solo), batted down 12 passes and nabbed 2 interceptions, according to MaxPreps. He is the 22nd player to commit to Arkansas’ 2027 class.

2027 Arkansas Commitments

• Sheridan OL Bradley Sturdivant

• LaGrange (Ga.) CB Zy’Corius Huzzie

• Jenks (Okla.) OL Odaefe Oruru

• Rogers OL Henry Frazier

• Fayetteville LB Will Caston

• Valley View DL Eli Thornton

• Marion RB Jeremiah Dent

• Thompson (Ala.) WR Darion Moseley

• Lewisville (Texas) P Declan Hamm

• Rock Bridge (Mo.) K Rocco DePrima

• Kirkwood (Tenn.) TE Parker Keenan

• Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) EDGE Keith Richmond

• Riverdale (Tenn.) DL James Stewart

• Hendersonville (Tenn.) OL Teagan Parizek

• Thomas County Central (Ga.) WR Jabari Watkins

• Ryan (Texas) DB John Catlin IV

• Martin (Texas) DB Kevin Grant

• Blue Valley North (Kansas) OL Alijah Shaw

• Buford (Ga.) DB Jameer Cantrell

• Armwood (Fla.) OL Judah Gumbs

• Garden City (Kan.) College Mahonri Maiava

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