HawgBeat Football Recruiting
Mississippi defensive back commits to Arkansas
Seminary (Miss.) three-star 2027 safety Stanley Peters committed to Arkansas on Thursday.
The 5-foot-10, 165 pound Peters picked the Razorbacks over finalists Houston, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss. Peters visited Fayetteville the weekend of June 5 and the Hogs “positioned themselves well heading into his decision” according to Rivals’ Chad Simmons.
As a junior for Seminary, Peters compiled 31 tackles (27 solo), batted down 12 passes and nabbed 2 interceptions, according to MaxPreps. He is the 22nd player to commit to Arkansas’ 2027 class.
2027 Arkansas Commitments
• Sheridan OL Bradley Sturdivant
• LaGrange (Ga.) CB Zy’Corius Huzzie
• Jenks (Okla.) OL Odaefe Oruru
• Rogers OL Henry Frazier
• Fayetteville LB Will Caston
• Valley View DL Eli Thornton
• Marion RB Jeremiah Dent
• Thompson (Ala.) WR Darion Moseley
• Lewisville (Texas) P Declan Hamm
• Rock Bridge (Mo.) K Rocco DePrima
• Kirkwood (Tenn.) TE Parker Keenan
• Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) EDGE Keith Richmond
• Riverdale (Tenn.) DL James Stewart
• Hendersonville (Tenn.) OL Teagan Parizek
• Thomas County Central (Ga.) WR Jabari Watkins
• Ryan (Texas) DB John Catlin IV
• Martin (Texas) DB Kevin Grant
• Blue Valley North (Kansas) OL Alijah Shaw
• Buford (Ga.) DB Jameer Cantrell
• Armwood (Fla.) OL Judah Gumbs
• Garden City (Kan.) College Mahonri Maiava
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