Missouri wins first SEC home game in nearly two years at Arkansas' expense

No. 24 Arkansas (29-16, 11-10 SEC) managed just five singles against the Missouri Tigers (21-23, 4-17 SEC) and dropped the series finale 6-1.

Arkansas could not figure out the Missouri bullpen after the starter JD Dohrmann left after 1 inning of work with an apparent injury. Keyler Gonzalez pitched 5 scoreless innings in relief with a fastball that sat in the high-80s. Gonzalez struck out 5 and did not issue a walk, facing just 3 over the minimum.

The Razorbacks turned back to Colin Fisher for the first time in three weeks for the game 3 starter role and it did not go well. Fisher was ineffective, but a key misplay in the field gave Missouri life in the bottom of the first.

After a leadoff single from Jase Woita, Kam Durnin hit a routine double play ball to third baseman TJ Pompey. Pompey got a bad hop and fumbled the exchange and did not record an out, putting two on with nobody out. The play was scored a base hit, making all 3 runs against Fisher in the inning earned.

Missouri scored 3 first-inning runs for the second time in 3 games, this time on a bases loaded hit by pitch and 2 RBI ground outs. Unlike Thursday’s game, Missouri kept scoring. Pierre Seals hit a two-run home run to left to make it 5-0 after 2 innings. Fisher has now allowed 23 earned runs in 18 innings of work against SEC hitters for an ERA of 11.50.

No doubt about that one 👋



Seals slugs a two-run shot (425 ft.) for his 4th HR of the season



B2 | MIZ 5, ARK 0 pic.twitter.com/PXLvibfpUv — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 25, 2026

Fisher is 3 innings short of being a qualified pitcher in SEC play, but Fisher’s 11.50 mark would rank significantly higher than any other qualified pitcher in the conference. LJ Mercurius of Oklahoma sits at 9.31.

Gabe Gaeckle threw 50 pitches in 2 ⅔ innings of relief after throwing 18 pitches in the first game of the series. He allowed a solo home run to Eric Maisonet in the fourth for an insurance run.

Arkansas’ chances to score were few and far between. Arkansas loaded the bases with 2 outs in the fifth after an error, bloop single and a hit by pitch. Damian Ruiz would have had a 1-0 count at the plate after a pitch in the dirt but Zack Stewart attempted to come home on a ball in the dirt that the catcher kept in front of home plate, getting tagged out to retire the side.

Smooth with it 😮‍💨



Gonzalez & Serna team up to get the runner at the plate and end the threat in T5.#MizzouNOW pic.twitter.com/0T1CephcCD — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 25, 2026

Missouri came within one out of completing their first SEC shutout win in over 6 years. The Tigers were unable to turn a game-ending 6-4-3 double play, but the Tigers did snap a 28-game home SEC losing streak that dates back to May 2024.

Arkansas brought the tying run into the on-deck circle but TJ Pompey struck out on 3 pitches to end the game. Pompey struck out 3 more times Saturday, bringing his season total to 64, just one away from a tie for ninth in school history for the most strikeouts in a single season with 11 regular season games left.

Arkansas returns to Baum-Walker Stadium for the final pair of midweek games against Northwestern State. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

No. 24 Arkansas (29-15, 11-9 SEC) tries to improve to 7-2 in their last three SEC series with a sweep over the Missouri Tigers (20-23, 3-17 SEC). The Razorbacks have scored all 11 runs in the first two games of the series either with two outs in the inning or two strikes on the batter at the plate. Arkansas starts lefty Colin Fisher (4-5, 4.11 ERA) in an SEC game for the first time since April 4. Lefty Javyn Pimental had been Missouri’s scheduled starter before being scratched due to injury. The Tigers send righty JD Dohrmann (2-1, 4.37 ERA) to the mound for just his fourth SEC appearance.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

RF Carter Rutenbar

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

DH Zack Stewart

1B Reese Robinett

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Colin Fisher

Missouri:

1B Jase Woita

SS Kam Durnin

2B Blaize Ward

C Mateo Serna

CF Kaden Peer

LF Donovan Jordan

DH Cameron Benson

RF Pierre Seals

3B Eric Maisonet

RF Pierre Seals

RHP JD Dohrmann

Top 9th:

Kozeal lined out to short, 1 out

Helfrick singled to short

Souza walked, Helfrick to second

Niu singled to left, Helfrick to third, Souza to second

Stewart reached on a fielder’s choice, short to second, Helfrick scored, Souza to third, Niu out at second, Mizzou 6, Arkansas 1 , 2 outs

, Robinett hit by a pitch, Stewart to second

Sam Rosand replaced Villareal

Pompey struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Benson grounded out to second, 1 out

Maisonet grounded out to short, 2 outs

Cooper Dossett replaced Coil

Seals flied out to center, 3 outs

Top 8th:

Keegan Knutson replaced Ward at second base

Pompey struck out looking, 1 out

Rutenbar struck out swinging, 2 outs

Ruiz struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 7th:

Serna struck out swinging, 1 out

Peer struck out looking, 2 outs

Jordan struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Juan Villarreal replaced Gonzalez

Souza singled to short

Niu grounded into a fielder’s choice, third to second, Souza out at second, 1 out

Stewart grounded into a fielder’s choice, short to second, Niu out at second, 2 outs

Robinett flied out to left, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

Maisonet grounded out to second, 1 out

Seals struck out swinging, 2 outs

Woita singled to center

Durnin singled to short, Woita to second

Ward struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Ruiz grounded out to third, 1 out

Kozeal grounded out to short, 2 outs

Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Parker Coil replaced Gaeckle

Peer flied out to center, 1 out

Jordan fouled out to first, 2 outs

Benson grounded out to the pitcher, bunt, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Niu struck out looking, 1 out

Stewart reached on an error by the third baseman

Robinett singled to center, Stewart to second

Pompey struck out swinging, 2 outs

Rutenbar hit by a pitch, Stewart to third, Robinett to second

Stewart out at home on a wild pitch, pitcher to catcher, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Maisonet homered to left, Mizzou 6, Arkansas 0

Seals struck out swinging, 1 out

Woita singled to left

Durnin walked, Woita to second

Ward lined out to center, 2 outs

Serna flied out to right, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Ruiz hit by a pitch

Kozeal flied out to center, 1 out

Helfrick flied out to right, 2 outs

Souza flied out to right, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Peer grounded out to the pitcher, bunt, 1 out

Jordan grounded out to short, 2 outs

Benson struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Robinett lined out to short, 1 out

Pompey singled to center

Rutenbar grounded into a double play, second to short to first, Pompey out at second, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Maisonet singled to first

Seals homered to left center, Maisonet scored, Mizzou 5, Arkansas 0

Woita grounded out to third, 1 out

Gabe Gaeckle replaced Fisher

Durnin struck out looking, 2 outs

Ward walked

Serna struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Helfrick walked

Keyler Gonzalez replaced Dohrmann

Souza struck out looking, 1 out

Niu struck out swinging, 2 outs

Helfrick advanced to second on a wild pitch

Stewart fouled out to first, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Woita singled to left

Durnin singled to third, Woita to second

Ward walked, Woita to third, Durnin to second

Serna hit by pitch, Woita scored, Durnin to third, Ward to second, Mizzou 1, Arkansas 0

Peer grounded into a fielder’s choice, Serna out at second, second to short, Durnin scored, Ward to third, 1 out, Mizzou 2, Arkansas 0

Jordan grounded out to third, 2 outs, Ward scored, Mizzou 3, Arkansas 0

Benson flied out to center, 3 outs

That is a very generous single. TJ Pompey took a bad hop and botched a routine double play ball. First 4 aboard.

Top 1st: