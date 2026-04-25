Missouri wins first SEC home game in nearly two years at Arkansas' expense
No. 24 Arkansas (29-16, 11-10 SEC) managed just five singles against the Missouri Tigers (21-23, 4-17 SEC) and dropped the series finale 6-1.
Arkansas could not figure out the Missouri bullpen after the starter JD Dohrmann left after 1 inning of work with an apparent injury. Keyler Gonzalez pitched 5 scoreless innings in relief with a fastball that sat in the high-80s. Gonzalez struck out 5 and did not issue a walk, facing just 3 over the minimum.
The Razorbacks turned back to Colin Fisher for the first time in three weeks for the game 3 starter role and it did not go well. Fisher was ineffective, but a key misplay in the field gave Missouri life in the bottom of the first.
After a leadoff single from Jase Woita, Kam Durnin hit a routine double play ball to third baseman TJ Pompey. Pompey got a bad hop and fumbled the exchange and did not record an out, putting two on with nobody out. The play was scored a base hit, making all 3 runs against Fisher in the inning earned.
Missouri scored 3 first-inning runs for the second time in 3 games, this time on a bases loaded hit by pitch and 2 RBI ground outs. Unlike Thursday’s game, Missouri kept scoring. Pierre Seals hit a two-run home run to left to make it 5-0 after 2 innings. Fisher has now allowed 23 earned runs in 18 innings of work against SEC hitters for an ERA of 11.50.
Fisher is 3 innings short of being a qualified pitcher in SEC play, but Fisher’s 11.50 mark would rank significantly higher than any other qualified pitcher in the conference. LJ Mercurius of Oklahoma sits at 9.31.
Gabe Gaeckle threw 50 pitches in 2 ⅔ innings of relief after throwing 18 pitches in the first game of the series. He allowed a solo home run to Eric Maisonet in the fourth for an insurance run.
Arkansas’ chances to score were few and far between. Arkansas loaded the bases with 2 outs in the fifth after an error, bloop single and a hit by pitch. Damian Ruiz would have had a 1-0 count at the plate after a pitch in the dirt but Zack Stewart attempted to come home on a ball in the dirt that the catcher kept in front of home plate, getting tagged out to retire the side.
Missouri came within one out of completing their first SEC shutout win in over 6 years. The Tigers were unable to turn a game-ending 6-4-3 double play, but the Tigers did snap a 28-game home SEC losing streak that dates back to May 2024.
Arkansas brought the tying run into the on-deck circle but TJ Pompey struck out on 3 pitches to end the game. Pompey struck out 3 more times Saturday, bringing his season total to 64, just one away from a tie for ninth in school history for the most strikeouts in a single season with 11 regular season games left.
Arkansas returns to Baum-Walker Stadium for the final pair of midweek games against Northwestern State. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.
Live Updates:
No. 24 Arkansas (29-15, 11-9 SEC) tries to improve to 7-2 in their last three SEC series with a sweep over the Missouri Tigers (20-23, 3-17 SEC). The Razorbacks have scored all 11 runs in the first two games of the series either with two outs in the inning or two strikes on the batter at the plate. Arkansas starts lefty Colin Fisher (4-5, 4.11 ERA) in an SEC game for the first time since April 4. Lefty Javyn Pimental had been Missouri’s scheduled starter before being scratched due to injury. The Tigers send righty JD Dohrmann (2-1, 4.37 ERA) to the mound for just his fourth SEC appearance.
Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
RF Carter Rutenbar
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
2B Nolan Souza
CF Maika Niu
DH Zack Stewart
1B Reese Robinett
3B TJ Pompey
LHP Colin Fisher
Missouri:
1B Jase Woita
SS Kam Durnin
2B Blaize Ward
C Mateo Serna
CF Kaden Peer
LF Donovan Jordan
DH Cameron Benson
RF Pierre Seals
3B Eric Maisonet
RF Pierre Seals
RHP JD Dohrmann
Top 9th:
- Kozeal lined out to short, 1 out
- Helfrick singled to short
- Souza walked, Helfrick to second
- Niu singled to left, Helfrick to third, Souza to second
- Stewart reached on a fielder’s choice, short to second, Helfrick scored, Souza to third, Niu out at second, Mizzou 6, Arkansas 1, 2 outs
- Robinett hit by a pitch, Stewart to second
- Sam Rosand replaced Villareal
- Pompey struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 8th:
- Benson grounded out to second, 1 out
- Maisonet grounded out to short, 2 outs
- Cooper Dossett replaced Coil
- Seals flied out to center, 3 outs
Top 8th:
- Keegan Knutson replaced Ward at second base
- Pompey struck out looking, 1 out
- Rutenbar struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Ruiz struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 7th:
- Serna struck out swinging, 1 out
- Peer struck out looking, 2 outs
- Jordan struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 7th:
- Juan Villarreal replaced Gonzalez
- Souza singled to short
- Niu grounded into a fielder’s choice, third to second, Souza out at second, 1 out
- Stewart grounded into a fielder’s choice, short to second, Niu out at second, 2 outs
- Robinett flied out to left, 3 outs
Bottom 6th:
- Maisonet grounded out to second, 1 out
- Seals struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Woita singled to center
- Durnin singled to short, Woita to second
- Ward struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 6th:
- Ruiz grounded out to third, 1 out
- Kozeal grounded out to short, 2 outs
- Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 5th:
- Parker Coil replaced Gaeckle
- Peer flied out to center, 1 out
- Jordan fouled out to first, 2 outs
- Benson grounded out to the pitcher, bunt, 3 outs
Top 5th:
- Niu struck out looking, 1 out
- Stewart reached on an error by the third baseman
- Robinett singled to center, Stewart to second
- Pompey struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Rutenbar hit by a pitch, Stewart to third, Robinett to second
- Stewart out at home on a wild pitch, pitcher to catcher, 3 outs
Bottom 4th:
- Maisonet homered to left, Mizzou 6, Arkansas 0
- Seals struck out swinging, 1 out
- Woita singled to left
- Durnin walked, Woita to second
- Ward lined out to center, 2 outs
- Serna flied out to right, 3 outs
Top 4th:
- Ruiz hit by a pitch
- Kozeal flied out to center, 1 out
- Helfrick flied out to right, 2 outs
- Souza flied out to right, 3 outs
Bottom 3rd:
- Peer grounded out to the pitcher, bunt, 1 out
- Jordan grounded out to short, 2 outs
- Benson struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 3rd:
- Robinett lined out to short, 1 out
- Pompey singled to center
- Rutenbar grounded into a double play, second to short to first, Pompey out at second, 3 outs
Bottom 2nd:
- Maisonet singled to first
- Seals homered to left center, Maisonet scored, Mizzou 5, Arkansas 0
- Woita grounded out to third, 1 out
- Gabe Gaeckle replaced Fisher
- Durnin struck out looking, 2 outs
- Ward walked
- Serna struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 2nd:
- Helfrick walked
- Keyler Gonzalez replaced Dohrmann
- Souza struck out looking, 1 out
- Niu struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Helfrick advanced to second on a wild pitch
- Stewart fouled out to first, 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Woita singled to left
- Durnin singled to third, Woita to second
- Ward walked, Woita to third, Durnin to second
- Serna hit by pitch, Woita scored, Durnin to third, Ward to second, Mizzou 1, Arkansas 0
- Peer grounded into a fielder’s choice, Serna out at second, second to short, Durnin scored, Ward to third, 1 out, Mizzou 2, Arkansas 0
- Jordan grounded out to third, 2 outs, Ward scored, Mizzou 3, Arkansas 0
- Benson flied out to center, 3 outs
That is a very generous single. TJ Pompey took a bad hop and botched a routine double play ball. First 4 aboard.
Top 1st:
- Rutenbar grounded out to first, 1 out
- Ruiz fouled out to first, 2 outs
- Kozeal popped out to third, 3 outs