Naming rights revealed for Arkansas football stadium

Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek revealed the new name for the Razorbacks’ football stadium on Wednesday.

Previously named Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium since 2001, the name is now CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium. The long-term partnership will begin for the 2027 season.

“We are thrilled to welcome CommunityAmerica Credit Union as the Official Credit Union of Arkansas Athletics as one piece of a partnership that will benefit our student-athletes, fans and the state of Arkansas for years to come,” said Hunter Yurachek in a press release. “Our vision in the Department of Athletics is to be our best and CommunityAmerica’s commitment to excellence as a trusted, people-driven financial institution mirrors that same vision. This partnership is just getting started but its impact will help shape our future.”

Excited to announce a landmark and historic partnership between @ArkRazorbacks and @CommunityAmerCU to name Razorback Stadium. #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/MdhHLa4pS2 — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) June 24, 2026

“This is so much more than a name on a stadium. It’s about becoming part of the Razorback Nation experience and helping fans, students, student-athletes and the communities we and the university serve,” said Lisa Ginter, Chief Executive Officer of CommunityAmerica Credit Union. “Our members are at the heart of everything we do and when we evaluate partnerships like this, it starts with what matters most to them.

“The University of Arkansas is a powerful source of pride and connection for people across the state and in many of our markets. This partnership underscores our long-term commitment to Northwest Arkansas, where we look forward to growing our presence and helping more families achieve financial peace of mind. We’re already deepening our roots with plans for a campus location and several new branches throughout the region.”

CommunityAmerica Credit Union is headquartered in Lenexa (Kan.), but has had Arkansas roots for nearly half a century. With over 600,000 members and $10 billion in assets, it is among the nation’s 50 largest credit unions and the largest in Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri. To find out more click here.

Arkansas’ deal with the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation ran out in 2024, though the signage on the stadium remains adorned above the entrance to the stadium.

Yurachek employed the help of Learfield, Arkansas’ media rights partner, to solicit the naming rights to the football stadium in September of last year.

Yurachek has previously said the naming of the stadium can generate between $4 and $5 million in annual revenue. It’s another step in the right direction for Arkansas Athletics, which also secured an expanded partnership with Tyson Foods at the beginning of March.

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