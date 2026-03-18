National media taking notice of Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr.

PORTLAND — Arkansas fans and those in tune with the entirety of the college basketball landscape have known about Razorback freshman Darius Acuff Jr., but now the attention has gone up a notch.

Since the Razorbacks earned a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament, many national analysts have spoken about Acuff’s dominance, and his ability to lead Arkansas on a deep March Madness run this year.

ESPN’s Seth Greenberg is no stranger to Acuff, as he named the Detroit native as his favorite to win the Wooden Award earlier in the year, and said on the Pat McAfee Show that Acuff belongs among the elite freshmen in college basketball.

”This is the best freshman class that I can ever remember,” Greenberg said. “…He can do a step back, he can sidestep, he’s the best layup shooter in college basketball. But the dude always makes the right play. It’s absolutely incredible.”

Another name that has been talking about Acuff is Kendrick Perkins. He said on First Take on Tuesday morning he believes the Arkansas guard could be the first name called in the 2026 NBA Draft.

“We all get fascinated with the 6-9s, 6-10s and the guys skilled at that level that we don’t even value the quarterbacks of the NBA,” Perkins said. “We’re looking at the prime example of one. (Acuff) is beyond special.

“He is a guy that you want to draft to build your franchise around. He is the perfect example of a franchise player. If I’m an NBA (general manager) and had a No. 1 pick, I’m taking Darius Acuff Jr.”

Acuff was named First Team All-America by the Associated Press on Tuesday, and is the SEC Player and Freshman of the Year, to add to his First Team All-SEC selection. He’s averaging 22.9 points per game and 6.5 assists per game, but Max Kellerman and Rich Paul on The Ringer said you have to look further than just the box score.

“People get so caught up in the scoring points and everyone’s just catching onto Darius Acuff,” Paul said. “Rashad (Phillips) been telling me about Darius Acuff forever…people are just catching onto it and they say he’s the best player because of points. No.

“You have to see how he is playing the game. Making the right reads, how he is playing both ends of the floor. How he’s executing in key moments. He can obviously have 27, but also making the extra pass. It’s not just talent.”

At this point in the year, the amount of times Arkansas fans are guaranteed to see Acuff in a Razorback uniform are small. Only the next game is guaranteed in the NCAA Tournament, and Jeff Goodman from the Field of 68 said Acuff has the tools to lead the Hogs into a deep NCAA Tournament run.

”This kid is special, I think he’s been underlooked a little bit this year,” Goodman said. “Everything we’ve given to A.J. Dybantsa, all the attention we’ve given to the Darryn Peterson situation throughout the year, we’ve talked about Keaton Wagler a ton, and Kingston Flemings.

”It’s not that we haven’t talked about Acuff, I just think he’s gone under the radar because Arkansas wasn’t quite as good as some of those teams at times throughout the season. This kid is capable of doing everything…he makes his teammates better, doesn’t turnover at a high clip. He’s special.

”He can carry this team to a Final Four.”

Even Arkansas legend Nolan Richardson, who will soon have a statue of his likeness outside Bud Walton Arena, gave his thoughts.

“I’ve never seen anything like him,” Richardson said on the Chuck and Bo Show on Monday.

Acuff has shown his talent for the world to see, and a tournament run is the only thing left for him to cement his legacy in Fayetteville.

Arkansas will play Hawaii in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 3:25 CT and the game will air on TBS.

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

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