NCAA Tournament Regional host sites announced, Arkansas misses cut

The NCAA Tournament’s 16 host sites were announced on Sunday and Arkansas missed the cut for the first time since 2022.

Arkansas’ chances of hosting were all but gone following the regular season, but a run to the SEC Championship game put them right on the fringe of starting NCAA Tournament play in Fayetteville.

Seven of the 16 SEC teams will host: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas and Texas A&M.

🚨 2026 DI Baseball Regional Host Sites 🚨



👉 https://t.co/4UMGre4vOL



The 16 sites are listed in alphabetical order.#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/fZn8Ism7HE — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 25, 2026

The last time the Razorbacks went on the road four years ago, they finished in the College World Series semifinal round where they fell to eventual national champion Ole Miss after claiming the Stillwater Regional and Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Regional Tournaments begin on May 29 and Arkansas will be a two-seed once they figure out their destination on Monday at 11 a.m. CT.

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