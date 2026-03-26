Nick Pringle removed from NCAA Injury Report

Arkansas forward Nick Pringle was removed from the NCAA Availability Report and will be available for the Razorbacks in the Sweet Sixteen against the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday night.

Pringle missed the first two NCAA Tournament games for the Hogs because of a hamstring injury. Malique Ewin started in his place and put up two double-doubles.

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During the Razorbacks’ open portion of their practice in San Jose on Wednesday afternoon, Pringle started off to the side but later worked into drills with the rest of the team.

On the season, Pringle is averaging 4.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. The last time he played was in the SEC Tournament Championship, where he didn’t score, but hauled in six rebounds and blocked two shots.

Arkansas and Arizona will tip off at 8:45 p.m. CT. The game will air on CBS.

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