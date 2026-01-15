Nick Pringle shines in matchup against former team

FAYETTEVILLE — It wasn’t a revenge game for Nick Pringle; that’s saved for later this year. But against his former team, the South Carolina transfer put in an efficient day at the office in the No. 17 Razorbacks’ (13-4, 3-1 SEC) blowout win over the Gamecocks (10-7, 1-3 SEC) on Saturday.

The sixth-year senior poured in 15 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists. He scored the first four points of the game for the Hogs and had nine of those points in the first half.

“Really more energy,” Pringle said postgame when asked what was different about Wednesday’s game compared to others past. “That’s something I need to be better at on a more consistent basis, and talking with teammates. You know, this is nothing. It’s really just a confidence thing.”

Confident was the way Pringle played from the opening tip, as his bucket came seconds after Trevon Brazile won the opening tip. He set a screen for Darius Acuff Jr., cut toward the basket, grabbed the pass and slammed it home with two hands.

Those points were two of 66 that Arkansas scored in the paint on Wednesday night. Pringle was 5-for-9 from the field and went an efficient 5-for-6 from the charity stripe as well.

”That’s one thing South Carolina does the best, they’re one of the best teams in the country getting paint touches,” Pringle said. “So that’s something we wanted to match, and that obviously opened up the floor for us and helped us a lot. So that emphasis this week was was big time for us. And you know, we really dominated in the paint tonight.”

There’s no hostility between Nick Pringle and the Gamecocks. South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris had nothing but good things to say about Pringle after the Hogs ran away with a 108-74 win inside Bud Walton Arena.

”It was good to see Nick, I asked him about his family before the game,” Paris said. “I’m happy to see him in the role that he’s in. Just happy to see him happy. He’s a good person and a good kid, and I enjoyed my time with him. More than anything, you want these guys to find a situation that suits them.”

On Pringle’s side, he said this game wasn’t one that was circled for him. That’s saved for Alabama on Feb. 18. Tonight, it was good to see old friends.

”A lot of people ask me that, but I would say no,” Pringle said, asked if Wednesday’s game was circled on the calendar. “I mean that’s still my family over there. I can still love all of them. Not necessarily circle, like I have Alabama circled, but it’s a game that I would want to really play in. I mean, but that’s every game. But I definitely hope I can build on this.“

The Razorbacks will need more of the kind of performance that Pringle brought down the stretch, as they hit the road to play a tough Georgia squad on Saturday in Athens. Tipoff for that game is set for 3 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2.